Doing it for dad: Family gets ready to lose locks

Brother and sister Tiarn Lollback and Liam Ellis are leading the family charge to do the Shave for a Cure in honour of their dad Neville Lollback.

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

TIARN Lollback said even after two lymphoma diagnoses, her dad Neville never wanted to burden others with his fight.

"He was more worried about everyone else," Tiarn said. "He was just so positive about his fight and he knew it would upset other people."

Neville was first diagnosed in 2013, and in 2014 Tiarn shaved her head as part of the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave fundraising campaign. Two weeks later Neville received the good news he had gone into remission.

Neville Lollback and his daughter Tiarn. Tiarn will be shaving her head on January 18 at 10.30am. The shave take place at Grafton Shoppingworld. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

However, in 2016 he was rediagnosed, with doctors telling the family he probably wouldn't make it past Christmas time.

"We knew it was coming," Tiarn said choking back tears. "But he made it all the way to May."

Neville's impact on his community was never more evident than at the time of his death, which coincided with his former Grafton Over-50s teammates clinching the NSW Masters Hockey title last year, who in emotional scenes dedicated their win to his memory.

Michael Wunderlich points to the heavens in honour of the late Neville Lollback as Grafton 1 celebrate their win in the Hockey NSW Men's Masters Over 50s State Championships at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex on Sunday. Matthew Elkerton

Eight months later, Tiarn, along with her brother Liam, brother-in-law Mitchell and uncle Rob will again lose their locks to raise money in an event at the Village Green Hotel on January 13, organised by Neville's hockey club City Bears.

"He was a life member of the club, and they were such a big part of his life," Tiarn said.

"The club has done so much to encourage us all, the amount of support we get from them has just been amazing.|"

The family is looking to again raise $5000 from the event, with the boys pledging to lose a few eyebrows as well if the target is reached.

"We stayed with the Leukaemia Foundation for about 10 months when he was first diagnosed, and that's why I did it a few years ago, and now we thought we'd get the family to do it," Tiarn said.

There will be raffles on the night, as well as hair colouring for the kids, and donations can be made via the World's Greatest Shave website at http://my.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/lollback