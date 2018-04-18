Doing the hard yards for Mr Tarrant

Chris Landenberger with Grafton High School rowing teammate Adam Pryor get ready for rowathon for Andrew Tarrant.

HAS a teacher ever made such an impact on your life that you'd fly home from a foreign country to help raise money when he got sick?

Well, for Chris Landenberger, that is the case.

He's only been in Grafton for a matter of hours, but he's already deep into planning mode for his Stroking Against Cancer fundraiser for his former rowing teacher, Andrew Tarrant.

Mr Tarrant was diagnosed with stomach cancer in December, and his treatments cost about $6000 each.

When Mr Landenberger read The Daily Examiner's article about Mr Tarrant's plight, he wanted to do something.

So, he's come home to Grafton from Germany to help.

To help out his old teacher, Mr Landenberger has spent the past few months organising a rowing fundrasier over Facebook, and now he's back in town, he's quickly trying to get everything organised.

"We're planning a course around Susan Island and Elizabeth Island,” he said.

"I originally wrote a Facebook message to my colleagues here in Australia, the ones I used to row with, and (asked) 'have you heard about Mr Tarrant?',” he said.

"They immediately responded ' great idea, we have to do that'.”

Mr Landenberger hasn't rowed since he left Australia after Year 11, but he's going to give it all to give back to his former teacher.

"He is fighting through something not so easy, so I said to colleagues, rowing can sometimes not be so easy, especially rowing a long distance, and we're going to have to fight for it to see how far we can go,” he said.

Each rower will be sponsored by the kilometre.

For example, you can donate $1 or more for every kilometre rowed.

Mr Landenberger said the rowathon was not just open to rowers, but anyone who could paddle, including canoers and kayakers.

"(So far) we've got between 10 and 20, but they can turn up and take part,” he said.

"What they need to sort out is their sponsors.

"They can row 80km if they want, but there is no point if they don't have a sponsor behind them.”

The rowathon starts at 8am on Saturday morning, finishing up at 4pm. There will be a pit-stop at the Grafton Rowing Club.

The Grafton High School Rowing Club is behind Mr Landenberger's efforts.

You can find more information on Facebook at Stroking against Cancer - Rowathon and donate here: https:// landyburger.wixsite.com/strokegainstcancer/donate.