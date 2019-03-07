Dolly’s sister: ‘I’m ashamed of her’

Dolly Parton’s younger sister has lashed out at the country music icon over not speaking out on sexual harassment in the industry. Picture: Getty Images)

DOLLY Parton's younger sister has hit out at her famous sibling for not speaking out publicly in support of the #MeToo movement.

Stella Parton, who is also a country singer, had a go at Dolly for staying quiet on sexual harassment in the country music industry, saying she thinks the star should use her public platform to speak out on abuse.

"I'm ashamed of my sister for keeping her mouth shut," Stella Parton told the Our Stories podcast in the US.

Dolly Parton with Kylie Minogue last month in London. Picture: Instagram

"She can run it when it is about something else, but speak up about injustice, Dolly Parton. Speak up. And speak out. Defend women, and don't just do it in a little song. Speak up.

"This is the first time I've really publicly called my sister out. But it's high time that some of these older women speak up and speak out. They've all gone through all kinds of abuse in this industry so: speak up."

Stella didn't reserve her criticisms for just her sister, however; she also called out Hollywood legends Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep for not speaking out more on abuses in the entertainment industry.

Stella Parton is not happy with her famous big sister. Picture: Supplied

"In the same way that Jane Fonda and people who have been in Hollywood all these years and never said a word, like Meryl Streep was all big buddies with Harvey Weinstein until he got busted," she said.

"And then she kinda came around to say, 'Well, you know, that's terrible' … Well, why didn't you speak up when it came down? You knew it? All these women just didn't speak up because they're afraid they're gonna mess with their fanbase. I think women would be more apt to respect you if you would speak up."

The 1980 film 9 to 5, starring Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda is a feminist classic. Picture: Supplied

Stella's comments came after Dolly refused to call herself a feminist in an interview with The Guardian.

"I don't think … I mean, I must be if being a feminist means I'm all for women, yes. But I don't feel I have to march, hold up a sign or label myself. I think the way I have conducted my life and my business and myself speaks for itself. I don't think of it as being feminist. It's not a label I have to put on myself. I'm just all for gals,' she told The Guardian.

Last month, Dolly Parton performed at the Grammys alongside Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves and Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty Images

The country star also disagreed with her 9 to 5 co-star Jane Fonda's assessment that harassment in the workplace is worse now than it was 40 years ago.

"I'm pretty sure it's always been bad. It's just that with the #MeToo movement women are bolder to speak out against it," Dolly said.