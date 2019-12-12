Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

by Brianna Morris-Grant
12th Dec 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOLPHIN has become trapped in a popular Labrador swimming hole this afternoon.

It's believed the animal became caught in the beachside enclosure when the tide went out, with footage showing nearby swimmers watching in awe.

Members of Sea World's marine sciences team visited the area after receiving calls around midday.

The park's Head of Marine Sciences Wayne Phillips said the dolphin was calm.

A dolphin has been found trapped in a beach enclosure in Labrador. Photo: Nine News
A dolphin has been found trapped in a beach enclosure in Labrador. Photo: Nine News

"He's come in on the high tide and got stuck on the low tide," he said.

"There also may have been some human activity that deterred the animal from going back out.

"He was quite calm, his respiration was fine, and he was very comfortable around people so we didn't feel there was a need intervene at that point.

"It's our first report of it but speaking to locals the dolphins are in there often. This one must have just been having a good feed and stayed a bit longer than he should have."

The Sea World team will check on the dolphin at high tide and again tomorrow morning if it hasn't left the area.

dolphin gold coast sea world

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IT’S OPEN: First cars over the Grafton bridge

        premium_icon IT’S OPEN: First cars over the Grafton bridge

        News After a few false starts, the long awaited second crossing is open to traffic

        Jury in Grafton jail murder trial retires to consider verdict

        premium_icon Jury in Grafton jail murder trial retires to consider...

        Crime The jury in the murder trial of the man accused of the murder of Grafton jail...

        GOOD BOY: How social media healed hearts and found Hamish

        premium_icon GOOD BOY: How social media healed hearts and found Hamish

        News Missing for nine days, Jan Bramwell turned to social media with heartfelt memories...

        Casting call for Clarence subjects to join Gucci artist

        premium_icon Casting call for Clarence subjects to join Gucci artist

        News Her photographs have been featured in The Monthly and Vogue Italia and have been...