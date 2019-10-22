Dolphin winner gets by with a little help from friends

MUSIC MATES: Double Dolphin award winner Greg Schubert (centre) with his collaborators on the winning track (left) Len E Johnson and Simone Smith.

MUSIC MATES: Double Dolphin award winner Greg Schubert (centre) with his collaborators on the winning track (left) Len E Johnson and Simone Smith. Adam Hourigan

MUSIC teacher Greg Schubert has long helped his students and others in the community release music to the world.

This year, with years worth of writing and finished work, he decided to get his own sound out there.

Two of those pieces have won at the 2019 North Coast Music Dolphin Awards, and Mr Schubert said the best part about it was he was able to share each award.

The award for best instrumental was for the song I Wish You Peace under the name of The Bunya Brothers. The song was written by long-time collaborator and friend Len E Johnson, and the pair took Greg's recording studio to a lodge in the Bunya Mountains and recorded the track.

"It was a song written for my mother,” Mr Johnson said. "We recorded the track live out there, with keys and alto clarinet, and this was the take.”

The award for Best Protest Song was for Love Now, which was written for his last album release, and had been looking for a female vocalist for many years.

Mr Schubert said: "Then, when I was out at Len's house one day I met Simone Smith, and realised that she had that sound, booked her and that was the song.

"It's a very short song, but it's about whether we're listening to the earth. We can all listen to the earth and respond.

"I'm really pleased that we get the chance to collaborate; that's what music is all about, and it's very nice the feeling that I get that other people have judged that the song works, it's great affirmation.”

The Clarence Valley was well represented across other categories and entrants, and Mr Schubert said it was indicative of the strength of music in the Clarence.

LOCAL WINNERS

The Moonshiners - Best Children's Release

The Bunya Brothers - Best Instrumental

Greg Schubert (feat Simone Smith) - Best Protest Song

The Ninth Chapter - Best Blues

Richie Jameson - Best Heavy & Hard