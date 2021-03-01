Dolphins should retire to sea pens say protesters

A small group of activists celebrated the recent ban on captive-dolphin breeding outside Dolphin Marine Conservation Park on Sunday.

Animal activists donned formal wear and gathered outside Dolphin Marine Conservation Park yesterday to celebrate the recent ban on captive-dolphin breeding and the importation of dolphins to the state.

Late last week the NSW Government released an update to the Biodiversity Conservation Act ending breeding of Cetacea in captivity and importation of Cetacea into NSW.

Cetaceans include whales, dolphins, and porpoises.

The ban follows TripAdvisor's 2019 announcement that it would no longer sell tickets to captive-dolphin displays.

Dolphin Marine Conservation Park actively participated in the Parliamentary Inquiry that resulted in the amendment and supports the wording and intent.

"As an organisation we have publicly stated that we do not intend to breed dolphins. In fact, we have not bred dolphins for many years," managing director, Mr Terry Goodall said.

"Dolphin Marine Conservation Park is opposed to the removal of Cetacea from the wild for the express purpose of exhibition and/or breeding. This has been law in Australia since 1999 so Australia leads the world in this respect."

Mr Goodall says they will continue to rescue and rehabilitate stranded Cetacea and provide ongoing care if they are deemed unsuitable for release back to the wild.

An artist impression of what a sanctuary could look like at Coffs. The drawings have been approved by Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Action for Dolphins and World Animal Protection.

Dolphin Marine Conservation Park has rescued thousands of marine and other wildlife over the past 50 years.

"We are committed to rescuing and caring for injured and sick marine life as much of the harm and stress inflicted on these animals in the wild is caused by humans and their disregard for the marine environment and its inhabitants.

"We hope this amendment does not create bureaucratic barriers to our important rescue, rehabilitation and conservation work," added Mr Goodall.

PETA campaigners stood outside the park on Sunday celebrating the changes holding signs proclaiming, 'Shows Over! Empty the Tanks!'

"PETA and Dolphin Freedom Fighters are calling on Dolphin Marine Conservation Park to accept the turning of the tide and retire the dolphins in its custody to seaside sanctuaries," local activist Angela Banovic said.

In December last year animal welfare groups welcomed the release of a NSW Upper House committee report on the use of captive cetaceans for entertainment.

The committee's Deputy Chair, Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst, says the report reflects that dolphinariums are an outdated industry no longer supported by the community.

"The Committee also recommended additional funding be provided for marine rescue and rehabilitation efforts, transforming NSW from being one of the least to one of the most dolphin-friendly states in Australia," Ms Hurst said.

Sea World on the Gold Coast is now the only marine park in the country to continue breeding dolphins in captivity.