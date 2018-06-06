Domestic violence order fails to protect pregnant mother

A pregnant woman has been left in fear with a domestic violence order doing little to protect her.

A HEAVILY pregnant woman has been left feeling "vulnerable" and "fearful" with a domestic violence order doing little to protect her from her former-partner's harassment.

The father of her two children -who cannot be named - has breached the order five times since it was made in January.

Six conditions were in the order, including that the New Zealand national wasn't allowed to come within 50m of his victim, 50m from where she was living or working or commit acts of domestic violence against her.

On June 5, he called her the "biggest bitch" via text message and she responding by telling him to not come over.

While she was putting her son down to sleep, he called out "daddy".

The woman turned around and saw her ex standing in the doorway who then took his shirt off and went to have a shower.

She took her son and left, but when police went to the house the next day they found the man asleep in her bed with a blood alcohol reading of .167.

Two weeks prior, the victim was at her parent's Palmwoods home with her brother when she saw the man staring at her from the patio.

The next day, he came to the door and called her a "f---ing d---head".

He's previously been fined twice for breaching the order which is in effect until 2023.

The carpenter pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today to three counts of breaching a domestic violence protection order.

The excuse he gave through his lawyer was that he "didn't know" his former-partner would be at her parent's home and he went over to collect his belongings.

Then the following day, he claims he saw her to say she didn't have to give him money for rent anymore.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told the man he was risking deportation by repeatedly coming before the courts since he first arrived in Australia in 2009.

He also accused the man of "making up stories" to tell his lawyers to excuse his behaviour.

"Respect is his problem, a lack of it," Mr Stjernqvist said.

Mr Stjernqvist sentenced the man to concurrent three month terms of imprisonment for each offence, immediately suspended for nine months.