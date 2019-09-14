Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INFLUENCER: McAuley White's Sam Lawson runs the ball through the middle against Sailors Roches Hotel in the women's first grade grade final on Saturday night.
INFLUENCER: McAuley White's Sam Lawson runs the ball through the middle against Sailors Roches Hotel in the women's first grade grade final on Saturday night. Mitchell Keenan
Hockey

DOMINANCE CONTINUES: McAuley claim fifth straight title

Mitchell Keenan
by
14th Sep 2019 8:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOMEN'S FIRST GRADE GRAND FINAL: McAuley White have won their fifth straight Grafton Hockey Association women's first grade premiership with a commanding 4-1 victory over Sailors Roches Hotel on Brent Livermore Field today.

McAuley took an early lead in the game through a close range goal from Belinda James to set the tempo for the following 55-minutes.

Minor premiers McAuley continued to press their opponents and Sailors looked rushed under pressure.

Season top goalscorer Ellynie Cameron added a goal herself after going on a trademark run and the skilful forward made it two with a penalty stroke later in the game.

Sailors hit back with a late goal but the game was all but won as McAuley continued on their dominant reign in Grafton women's hockey.

Full report to follow.

clarence hockey gha grand finals mcauley white premiers sailors roches hotel
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    NECESSARY EVIL: Drug tests a case of tough love

    premium_icon NECESSARY EVIL: Drug tests a case of tough love

    Opinion ON THE surface random drug testing trial and cashless welfare cards appear provocative to a society that has rarely had its system shaken from the bottom up.

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    BEHIND THE DESK: What next for bushfire management?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: What next for bushfire management?

    Opinion Do strategies for handling bushfires need a rethink

    Melbourne entertainer special guest for this year's carols

    premium_icon Melbourne entertainer special guest for this year's carols

    Whats On Carols by Candlelight back for another big year