Dominant Bears aim for run of form to finals

ON TOP IN MIDFIELD: City Bears midfield star Jozee Adamson was one of the side's best in their dominant effort against Barbs Helgas. Shirleyanne Thompson

HOCKEY: The stars have begun to align for the City Bears first division side as they aim for a late-season assault on the road to the Grafton Hockey Association women's finals.

The Bears women put in a complete performance to dominate their clash against Barbs Helgas running out 5-0 victors on Legends Field.

And the side did it without two of its key strikers.

"It was a good performance, everything is really starting to link up,” Bears coach Rick Sampson said.

"The girls are just starting to know where they need to be, and their movement off the ball has become really good.

"It is something we have been working on all season, and it has come good at the right time.”

While he praised the work of his entire midfield, Sampson was quick to point out the extra efforts of midfielder Danielle Hollis who has been a revelation for the Bears this season.

Hollis has been missing from the fields at the Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex for several seasons after a recurring back injury kept her from playing the game.

"I think she might have been out of the game for close to five or six years,” Sampson said.

"It was just a niggling back injury that wouldn't let her play but she came back at the start of the year and it is like she hasn't missed a beat.”

Hollis is working well in the midfield alongside the youthful zest of Cassidy Chapman and Jozee Adamson - helping to create that perfect link from the backline to the frontline.

The Bears will need all their talents and then some when they come up against McAuley White this weekend in what will be a top of the table clash.

McAuley will also be coming off a strong win after downing Sailors Roches Hotel 4-0 at the weekend, but Sampson believes he has the secret to win.

"We just need to make sure we shut their midfield down early on,” he said.