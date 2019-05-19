Dominant Crown takes out Brushgrove Cup win

POWERING TO THE LINE: Jockey Anthony Allen guided Wayne Lawson galloper Dominant Crown to a narrow win at the Clarence River Jockey Club to claim the 2019 Brushgrove Cup.

POWERING TO THE LINE: Jockey Anthony Allen guided Wayne Lawson galloper Dominant Crown to a narrow win at the Clarence River Jockey Club to claim the 2019 Brushgrove Cup. Bruce Thomas

RACING: In a photo finish, Grafton-trained Dominant Crown edged past Lismore-based Queen of Kingstown to take out the Brushgrove Hotel & Patrons Brushgrove Cup (1215m) on Friday.

Queen of Kingstown had won two of her three previous starts at the Clarence River Jockey Club, and the mare entered the race well backed by punters at $2.40.

However, an inside lane helped jockey Anthony Allen put Dominant Crown in a favourable position along the rails before the five-year-old surged past Dan Want-trained Dantga and come home strongly, taking out the win by just 0.06 of a length.

"It was a bit of a nervous wait for the photo, a few of the owners were keen that we had won so it was good that it all worked out right, it was a good win,” Dominant Crown's trainer Wayne Lawson said.

"It was a good run and certainly got a bit of luck. Dominant Crown is a bit of a horse that doesn't get a lot of luck but certainly got it on Friday.”

The win was the third in seven starts this year for Dominant Crown, and with the July Carnival fast approaching Lawson said the gelding was hitting form at the right time .

It was the second win of the day for Lawson, who also saw three-year-old filly Lady Clare take out the Grafton2Yamba Houseboat Hire Benchmark 58 Handicap (1015m).

"It was good to get the double on the day,” Lawson said.

"Lady Clare has had a couple of little issues so after this win hopefully they've been put to bed.”