DOMINANT DECADE: Walters celebrates double-century in first grade

Matthew Elkerton
| 29th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
NERVES OF STEEL: South Grafton Rebels veteran hooker Rhys Walters is ready to play the biggest game of his decade-long career, his 200th first grade game against Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies.
NERVES OF STEEL: South Grafton Rebels veteran hooker Rhys Walters is ready to play the biggest game of his decade-long career, his 200th first grade game against Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: In more than a decade playing among the first grade ranks in the Clarence Valley, South Grafton Rebels hooker Rhys Walters has seen it all and felt even more of it.

After winning multiple premierships on both sides of the Clarence River and a brief foray in black and white, Walters is ready to run into his toughest challenge yet - his 200th first grade game.

While it is a monumental moment for the 27-year-old, you would not know by looking at him. The power packed dummy-half is a picture of serenity ahead of the clash with Bellingen at McKittrick Park tomorrow.

This day has been a long time coming for Walters who surpassed the 100 game milestone with the Grafton Ghosts in 2012 before clocking up 150 in the Rebels defining 2015 season.

Walters has become an institution of local league since making his first grade debut as a 16-year-old in 2006 with his headgear becoming as synonymous as Cowboys' half Johnathon Thurston.

But when it all began all those years ago under coach Matty Michael, there was not a single thought about 200 games or what was to follow for the hooker.

"I had just finished playing a game of Under 18s, I think I had even been sent for 10 minutes for a bit of fisticuffs,” he said. "I think that's why Matty wanted me because I wasn't as blowing as the other boys.

"It wasn't an easy step though. I think people don't understand the step from a good 18s player to a good first grader. When I made the debut, we played Murwillumbah, who were premiers that year, and the difference was just unreal.”

NRRRL 2011 1st grade final between the Grafton Ghosts and the Murwillumbah Mustangs at Frank McGuren Park, Grafton on Sunday. Ghosts supporter Eric Lollback gives Rhys Walters a hug after the match. Photo: Debrah Novak/The Daily Examiner
NRRRL 2011 1st grade final between the Grafton Ghosts and the Murwillumbah Mustangs at Frank McGuren Park, Grafton on Sunday. Ghosts supporter Eric Lollback gives Rhys Walters a hug after the match. Photo: Debrah Novak/The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

While he was in and out of the first grade squad that year, Walters made a permanent move on to the bench in 2007 before taking the starting hooker's role under Col Speed in 2008.

That year Grafton, stacked with returning talent in Ben McLennan, Ryan Farrell, Aaron Hartmann and Adam Elliott, made the grand final against Byron Bay in what was a sign of the success to come in the next few years.

But for Walters, he was just focussed on the personal goals he had set.

"You set your goal at 50 games, Tim Sheens once said you can't call yourself a first grader until you have played 50 games, so that was always my goal,” he said.

"But then I got the 50, so the goal became 100, and then 150 and now 200.

"I think it's the love of the game that has kept me going so long. I don't know what I am going to do when I give it all away.

"It has been a massive part of my whole life. Even as a kid all I dreamt about was playing NRL as a career. It is just something I love doing, I love the competitive nature of it.”

Rebel captain Rhys Walters holds up the trophy after winning the Group 2 Country Rugby League 1st Grade grand final between South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Comets at McKittrick Park South Grafton on Sunday 23 August, 2015. Final score Rebels way 46-18. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
Rebel captain Rhys Walters holds up the trophy after winning the Group 2 Country Rugby League 1st Grade grand final between South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Comets at McKittrick Park South Grafton on Sunday 23 August, 2015. Final score Rebels way 46-18. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

While he has tasted plenty of success including winning back-to-back Clayton Cups with the Ghosts in 2010-11, Walters said the best moment was being the first Rebels captain in 40 years to lift the premiership trophy at McKittrick Park in 2015.

It had been a brave Walters that made the move across the river, a move most thought was "crazy”.

But within four years the Rebels turned the culture of the club on its head and the hardened Walters was at the centre of it all.

"We went from the bottom, getting whacked every game, and then we came out and won the grand final,” he said. "After the final siren in the grand final, I went looking for dad and I just started crying. I realised how hard I had worked to get where I was.”

Now Walters has a chance to make a new bit of history with a win in his 200th game against Bellingen at home.

Magpies have forfeited reserve grade with the action to kick off from 1pm tomorrow.

GAME DAY: South Grafton Rebels v Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies at McKittrick Park tomorrow. Two grades kick off from 1pm.

FIRST GRADE: 1. Kieren Stewart, 2. Ant Skinner, 3. Austin Cooper, 4. Aaron Taylor, 5. Kieron Johnson-Heron, 6. Nick McGrady, 7. Kayan Davis, 8. Karl Woodley, 9. Rhys Walters, 10. Jeff Skeen, 11. Grant Brown, 12. Grant Stevens (c/c), 13. Luke Welch, 14. Jordan Walker, 15. Matty Laurie

Grafton Daily Examiner

