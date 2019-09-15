DOMINANT FORCE: McAuley continue to build on legacy

PROLIFIC: McAuley White's Ellynie Cameron dribbles the ball in the women's first grade grand final after scoring two goals against Sailors Roches Hotel on Saturday.

PROLIFIC: McAuley White's Ellynie Cameron dribbles the ball in the women's first grade grand final after scoring two goals against Sailors Roches Hotel on Saturday. Christopher Blanchard

WOMEN'S FIRST GRADE GRAND FINAL: Winning isn't always easy to do but it seems to be all that women's first grade side McAuley White can do.

Just when it looked as though they might be beatable at the end of a Grafton Hockey Association season, McAuley humbled their opponents Sailors Roches Hotel with a 4-1 win.

McAuley White coach Harrison Smith was ecstatic for another title but he had a strong belief in the group.

"This is their fifth one in a row now so they know what this day is about and they know what it's like to play in front of all of this,” Smith said.

"We talked about starting well, getting the ball moving early and getting to our spots and we just rolled on from that start.”

Smith's side faced some adversity late in the season with two consecutive losses throwing them off the scent but he said they only worked harder under pressure.

"We've trained really strong and hard over the last two weeks and it was good that it all came together at that stage of the game,” he said.

"We'd properly worked hard for that result and it was good that it all came off so it's a credit to the girls really.”

McAuley took an early lead through Belinda James and from then on the game never looked in doubt as star striker Ellynie Cameron added two more.

"When you have our midfield that can move the ball like they do and give her plenty of quality balls. She's a very talented player and she's definitely a player you want in your team,” he said.

Smith said a key factor in the dominant reign has been the bond between the group.

"There's about six or seven of them who have stuck together through all five titles, some of the girls who are 19 now were 15 when they came to our club,” he said.

"They're all really good mates with each other which plays a part but that core is really strong.”

McAuley will celebrate the win but Smith believes they are capable of number six and beyond

"They'll keep pushing themselves. We can't keep winning forever but we can keep going for a few more years at least,” he said.