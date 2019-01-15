Dominant United rack up massive total to beat Iluka

CRICKET: Maclean United put in a dominant performance with the willow to take the win in a top of the table clash against Iluka.

Led by half-centuries to Dan McColl (63) and Coby Tabor (63), United bludgeoned the Iluka pace attack to all parts of Yamba Oval as they brought up a massive total of 8-263 off their 40 overs.

While top order batsmen Josh Lane (50) and Corey Kempshall (72) took the fight to their opposition, it would not be enough as Iluka fell 64 runs shy of their target.

Maclean United captain Jarrad Moran said it was one of the most comprehensive performances with the bat that he had seen from his side.

"We had a few stand outs with the bat, but honestly everyone put in,” he said. "We were 2-96 at drinks, and to go on and hit 260-odd is a massive effort. We knew we had to get a 200-plus score on that pitch, but at no stage did we panic.”

While the runs were on the board, Moran said his side knew the job was only half done when they went out to bowl.

"We had them three down for not much early on but I knew they still had the fire power in the shed. Corey and Josh batted really well together and I would have liked to have bowled them out for about 40 runs less.”

Veteran seamer Andrew Whiteside led the way for the United attack finishing the game with a five-wicket-haul and figures of 5-30 off six overs.

"He just bowled a good stump to stump line and put the pressure back on their bats. Coby Tabor and Laurie Urquhart took a couple of blinders in the field, in fact our fielding was really good,” Moran said.

The win gave United breathing room at the top of the table, but Moran said that did not mean the club would take its foot off the throttle.

MACLEAN UNITED V ILUKA

At Yamba Oval

Toss: Maclean United

Umpires: Steve Cameron

Maclean United 1st Innings

GJ Simmons lbw b Kempshall 12

A Moffitt c Kempshall b Allen 7

C Moran lbw b Allen 41

D McColl c James b Allen 63

J Moran b Bartlett 2

L Urquhart not out 43

C Tabor b K Richards 63

N Williams b K Richards 9

A Whiteside run out 6

W Moran not out 0

Extras (b 2, lb 1, w 11, nb 4) 18

EIGHT wickets for 263

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-12(GJ Simmons) 2-44(A Moffitt) 3-103(C Moran) 4-132(D McColl) 5-136(J Moran) 6-237(C Tabor) 7-252(N Williams)

Bowling: C Kempshall 8-0-40-1, K Richards 7-1-46-2, J Allen 8-0-38-3, J Webster 6-0-63-0, D BARTLETT 8-1-40-1, B Richards 1-0-14-0, J Lane 2-0-17-0

Iluka 1st Innings

G Ryan c McColl b Williams 3

D BARTLETT b Popko 1

J Lane lbw b whiteside 50

B James c Tabor b Williams 3

C Kempshall c Urquhart b whiteside 72

B Richards b whiteside 0

J Allen c Tabor b Urquhart 42

K Richards b whiteside 0

J WEBSTER b whiteside 4

A Hayward b Urquhart 0

M Page not out 6

Extras (b 4, lb 2, w 8, nb 4) 18

ALL-OUT for 199

Overs: 34

FoW: 1-8(D BARTLETT) 2-8(G RYAN) 3-17(B James) 4-126(J Lane) 5-126(B Richards) 6-156(C Kempshall) 7-160(K Richards) 8-170(J WEBSTER) 9-180(A Hayward) 10-199(J Allen)

Bowling: N Williams 8-0-44-2(2nb, 4w), A Popko 8-1-31-1(1w), W Moran 3-0-37-0(1nb, 2w), C Tabor 6-0-36-0, A Whiteside 6-1-30-5(1nb), L Urquhart 2.3-0-15-2(1w)