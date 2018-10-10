Dominos branch temporarily closed after photos surface

A former employee of Dominos Lismore posted on Facebook photos of food storage and preparation areas of the fast food chain restaurant.

A former employee of Dominos Lismore posted on Facebook photos of food storage and preparation areas of the fast food chain restaurant.

DOMINOS have today decided to temporarily close the Lismore store to further investigate and ensure their "high standards" are being met after the venue was audited by their food and safety team earlier today (Wednesday).

The decision comes after a former employee of Dominos Lismore, who was let go, posted "shocking" photos online which he claimed to be photos taken of the restaurant which show food storage and preparation.

"I feel that you all deserve to know how your food is stored and kept in the Lismore Dominos store," Isaac Wilson wrote.

His concerns were specifically for the Lismore restaurant only.

The post on Lismore Information Exchange attracted more than 700 reactions, 400 comments and 750 shares.

Mr Wilson said he reported the state of the restaurant with relevant authorities as soon as his employment ended.

Comments on the post read "disgusting" and "yuck".

A spokeswoman for Dominos said customer safety was Dominos highest priority and they decided to temporarily close the store to further investigate the matter.

"We take matters relating to food safety and hygiene extremely seriously and have strict standards in place to ensure these protocols are adhered to," she said.

"We are investigating this matter as a priority...and if it fails to meet our high standards the necessary action will be taken.

"We are also working with an independent auditor to do their own assessment so we can be fully confident this store can and is operating to only the highest of food safety standards."

Photos View Photo Gallery

On the Facebook thread Tania Lee said it was "absolutely disgusting".

Others said the state of the store in the images wasn't always the case.

"That's such a shame as I was on the management team at that store... and our cleanliness in that store was A1," Corey James wrote.

"All food was dated and always fresh."