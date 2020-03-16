Domino’s taking extreme measures to protect 50k staff

AUSTRALIAN pizza giant Domino's is offering zero contact delivery options as part of unprecedented steps to counter the coronavirus crisis.

Domino's has implemented Zero Contact Delivery and Zero Contact Takeaway across its global footprint.

The company is also prepared to move to 100 per cent Zero Contact ordering (carry-out and delivery) in the near future, or Zero Contact Delivery only, if necessary.

Group CEO and Managing Director Don Meij said the safety of workers and customers was paramount.

He said teams in all nine countries have been monitoring government health recommendations and updating operational procedures to ensure stores can continue to safely operate "in this unprecedented environment".

"Customers have responded well to the initiatives we are implementing, recognising we are putting their safety and wellbeing, and that of our team members, first," he said.

Don Meij, CEO Dominos Pizza. Britta Campion / The Australian

"It should be noted that Domino's is not a dine-in restaurant business, it is predominantly a delivery and carry-out business.

"The situation is fast-moving, especially in Europe, and Domino's will provide updates as required."

Mr Meij is confident in the ability of stores to rapidly update procedures to reflect local conditions.

"We recognise the trust and approval of our customers and the community is a privilege and a significant responsibility," he said.

"We believe it is possible to live up to this responsibility, to continue to safely prepare millions of meals for our customers each week, delivering to those who are staying at home, and to provide employment for more than 50,000 team members around the world."