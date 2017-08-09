Domino's to give away 10,001 free pizzas today

DOMINO'S has taken a slice out of Pizza Hut's playbook with the announcement they will give away 10,001 free premium pizzas from today.

The promotion is to celebrate the launch of Domino's new Quality Fresh menu, which launched on Monday.

To try one of Domino's new premium pizzas for free, customers can head to the company's Facebook page from 4pm today and enter their details to receive a code which will be valid until Sunday.

Domino's CEO for Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said the new menu had been well received by customers.

"Domino's new Quality Fresh range includes the launch of 20 tasty new pizzas and sides over 20 weeks," said Mr Knight.

"You don't have to queue up outside our stores to be able to receive your free pizza; Domino's likes to make our customer's lives easier, so without leaving the comfort of your own home, you can download a code online to enjoy this giveaway."

The new premium pizzas in the Quality Fresh launch include the Loaded Supreme, Cheesy Bacon Hawaiian, Mega Meatlovers, Four Cheese Deluxe, Grand Italian and Chicken and Camembert.