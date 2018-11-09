Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Don Burke denies the allegations against him. Picture: A Current Affair, Channel 9.
Don Burke denies the allegations against him. Picture: A Current Affair, Channel 9.
News

Don Burke sued for defamation by sexual harassment accuser

by Seniors News
9th Nov 2018 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

FORMER entertainer Don Burke is being sued for defamation by a woman who accused the celebrity gardener of sexually harassment last year.

Wendy Dent alleged that Mr Burke had asked her to audition topless for a segment on his popular show, Burke's Backyard.

However, Mr Burke denied the claims in an interview on Channel Nine's A Current Affair, telling host Tracy Grimshaw: "These things didn't happen".

Ms Dent alleges Mr Burke had defamed her through the implication she lied about the accusation.

A statement of claim filed in court alleges Ms Dent had been, "greatly injured in her credit, reputation and occupation and has been brought into public scandal, odium and contempt".

It also claimed that Mr Burke had made "deliberately false attribution of blame to herself [Ms Dent] and his other victims".   

defamation don burke editors picks sexual harassment wendy dent

Top Stories

    'I'll f------ suicide by cop'

    premium_icon 'I'll f------ suicide by cop'

    Crime A GRAFTON man that threatened to kill police during a tense 1.5 hour siege earlier this year has been sentenced this week

    • 9th Nov 2018 11:10 AM
    SECOND BREAKDOWN: southbound traffic affected

    SECOND BREAKDOWN: southbound traffic affected

    News Traffic affected on the highway

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Cup tragedy unveils hard truths

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Cup tragedy unveils hard truths

    Horses SHOULD improvements be made to horse welfare in the racing industry?

    • 9th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    DON IS BACK: Titans flyer special guest at sports awards

    DON IS BACK: Titans flyer special guest at sports awards

    Sport Hurry: Tickets available from Yamba Golf Club

    • 9th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners