Don climbs high to help Titans break the shackles at Suncorp

ABOVE THE PACK: Former Grafton Ghosts junior Anthony Don climbs above the Broncos defender to take a high catch and touch down in the Gold Coast Titans win. Bradley Kanaris

RUGBY LEAGUE: While it might have been his opposite winger Phillip Sami who scored an unmatched hat-trick and set up another try, there was no doubting the efforts of Grafton product Anthony Don as the Gold Coast Titans pulled off an Easter miracle.

Still smarting from a 54-8 drubbing at the hands of the St George-Illawarra Dragons the week before, the Titans were a completely different outfit as they turned the tables on an unsuspecting Brisbane Broncos on Sunday night.

And Don was once again at the centre of it.

He scored a miraculous try from a towering bomb - put up by his opposite winger - in the corner, but it was his work at the other end of the field that impressed more.

Towards the end of the contest when the Broncos looked as if they were fighting back for a possible last-gasp win, the Titans needed a cool head to get them out of trouble. Up steps Don.

The experienced winger took the first hit-up three sets in a row, putting his body on the line as he aimed to get his side out of trouble.

For a player who spent most of the off-season with a non-contact bib on, it was a courageous play, something Don has become known for.

Titans coach Garth Brennan heaped praise on his side after the match, and said he was proud of the resiliency it showed to hit back after such a tough loss the week before.

"They were feeling it after last week, it has been a long week, but we came here with a purpose that we could prove it to ourselves,” Brennan said.

"The guys that were out there were really doing the job for us.”

With captain and frontrower Ryan James putting in a try assist kick as well as Sami, it looked as if the Titans were aiming to play a free-flowing brand of ad-lib football, but Brennan was quick to shut down that notion.

"They might look like off-the-cuff plays, but they are not,” he said. "We work hard on those plays each week, and it is something the boys really believe in.

"We lost our way out there a few times and it is something we need to be better at, but I wouldn't say it was off the cuff.

"Some of it the boys executed really well, and there were other times where they needed to get better but that is something we will work on moving forward this season.”

Don finished the game with more than 101 metres from 11 carries of the ball.