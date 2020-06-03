Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Razor wire and security cameras on the perimeter fence on the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre ... four former detainees are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled
Razor wire and security cameras on the perimeter fence on the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre ... four former detainees are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled
News

Don Dale youth detainees to get compo over tear gas

by Greg Roberts
3rd Jun 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR former detainees from the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled.

Josiah Binsaris, Leroy O'Shea, Keiran Webster and a fourth person, who can't be named, are pursuing compensation, alleging that they were unlawfully exposed when prison officers used CS gas to target another unruly detainee in a 2014 incident.

The "deliberate and intentional" use of the tear gas, known as a CS fogger, by the prison officer on youths in the detention centre was not lawful under the NT Youth Justice Act, the court found by a majority.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Don Dale youth detainees to get compo over tear gas

More Stories

compensation don dale editors picks high court tear gas youth detention

Just In

    Kmart hack we need to stop

    Kmart hack we need to stop
    • 3rd Jun 2020 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council on front foot after Palmers Island decision

        premium_icon Council on front foot after Palmers Island decision

        News Councillors vote to ‘do all things possible’ to keep boat-building firm in the Clarence

        • 3rd Jun 2020 10:00 AM
        Hodder rides high to win May sports awards

        premium_icon Hodder rides high to win May sports awards

        Horses Grafton jockey joins South Grafton rugby league prospect to claim sportsperson of...

        • 3rd Jun 2020 10:00 AM
        TIME TO ACT: City needs urgent heart transplant

        premium_icon TIME TO ACT: City needs urgent heart transplant

        Opinion Jail refit a 'must have' for Grafton's future

        • 3rd Jun 2020 10:00 AM
        Boat sinks at Yamba ramp

        premium_icon Boat sinks at Yamba ramp

        News Firefighters from two stations help contain fuel spill

        • 3rd Jun 2020 10:03 AM