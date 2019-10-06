DON DOUBLE: Former Ghosts flyer scores twice for Bears

Former Grafton Ghosts flyer Anthony Don scores a try for the Gold Coast Titans during the round 10 NRL upset against the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium.

Former Grafton Ghosts flyer Anthony Don scores a try for the Gold Coast Titans during the round 10 NRL upset against the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Grafton Ghosts and Gold Coast Titans winger Anthony Don has turned in a try-scoring double in the first half of the NRL State Championship decider for new club, the Burleigh Bears.

The Bears lead Newtown 10-2 at half time.

Don showed his nose for a try, scoring the only two tries of the game so far.

The first from a miracle flick pass close to the line from Jamal Fogarty, allowed Don to fall across the line.

But the second, after Bears five-eighth Dylan Pythian scooped up a loose pass from a Newtown player and sprinted clear, came from close to 70m out.

As the defence closed on Pythian he waited for his supports and picked out a flying Don to race the final 10m to score near the posts.

More to come.