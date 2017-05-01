Don flies into representative debut for Country

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Grafton Ghosts flyer Anthony Don is set to make his NRL representative debut this weekend after he was selected on the wing for Country Origin.
Just over four years after he made his NRL debut for the Gold Coast Titans at the ripe age of 25, Don was hand-picked by Craig Fitzgibbon after enjoying career-best form.
Despite missing three weeks after dislocating his shoulder in the round two loss to Newcastle Knights, Don returned with a renewed fire, forming a scintillating right-side partnership with centre Konrad Hurrell and has scored three tries from five games.
For the first time in his career the man best known as 'Boog' is averaging more than 100 running metres per game with a renewed focus on his early-set hit-up work.
In a shock win against reigning premiers Cronulla Sharks in Round 7, Don ran for 177m before following it up with a 200m performance against Knights at the weekend.
"I definitely think something I need to improve on is how many carries I have in a game and how good the carry is as well,'' a frank Don told the Gold Coast Bulletin.
"It's something that everyone is continuing to work on, including myself.
"It was good to get a few carries and get a bit of momentum at times (against the Sharks), there were a couple of other times I didn't but I'll work on that as well."
Standing on the opposite flank to Don will be Ballina Seagulls junior Brian Kelly, while former Casino Cougars linchpin Cody Walker has been handed the five-eighth jersey.
Fellow Ballina junior Mitch Aubusson has been selected to captain the side for the first time while Tyrone Roberts will also fly the Seagulls flag at halfback and Tweed Coast's Michael Gordon named at fullback in a North Coast heavy backline.
The Country side will meet a City team coached by Brad Fittler at Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium in Mudgee on Sunday.
VB Country Origin line-up
1. Michael Gordon - Tweed Coast / Sydney Roosters
2. Anthony Don - Grafton Ghosts / Gold Coast Titans
3. Euan Aitken - Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs / St George Illawarra Dragons
4. Cheyse Blair - Bilambil Jets / Melbourne Storm
5. Brian Kelly - Ballina Seagulls / Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
6. Cody Walker - Casino Cougars / South Sydney Rabbitohs
7. Tyrone Roberts - Ballina Seagulls / West Newcastle / Gold Coast Titans
8. Dale Finucane - Bega Roosters / Melbourne Storm
9. Damien Cook - Helensburgh Tigers / South Sydney Rabbitohs
10. Paul Vaughan - Gungahlin Bulls / St George Illawarra Dragons
11. Mitch Aubusson (c) - Ballina Seagulls / Sydney Roosters
12. Kyle Turner - Coonabarabran Unicorns / South Sydney Rabbitohs
13. Jack De Belin - Cootamundra Bulldogs / St George Illawarra Dragons
14. Connor Watson - Kincumber Colts / Sydney Roosters
15. Matt Prior - Thirroul Butchers / Cronulla Sharks
16. Tariq Sims - Gerringong Lions / St George Illawarra Dragons
17. Adam Elliott - Tathra Sea Eagles / Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
18. Daniel Alvaro - Mittagong Lions / Parramatta Eels