Former Grafton Ghosts flyer Anthony Don scores a try for the Gold Coast Titans during the round 10 NRL upset against the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium.
Former Grafton Ghosts flyer Anthony Don scores a try for the Gold Coast Titans during the round 10 NRL upset against the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
DON IS BACK: Titans flyer special guest at sports awards

Bill North
9th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

NEXT Saturday, November 17, the Clarence Valley Sports Awards hit a small milestone with the staging of the fifth annual awards.

Throughout that time The Daily Examiner, Grafton Shoppingworld and the Clarence Valley Sports Councils have combined to present the event.

The small committee has largely comprised the same people who tirelessly devote their time to provide this platform to recognise Clarence Valley's outstanding sporting talent.

Winners from the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.
Winners from the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards. Adam Hourigan

Each year it's gotten bigger and better and off the back of the overwhelming success of 2017 the awards will again be held at Yamba Golf and Country Club with Inside the NRL host Katie Brown returning to host the evening.

The successful reintroduction of sports awards to the region in 2014 welcomed home-grown NRL stars Luke Douglas and Anthony Don as special guests.

This year the latter, having built cult status at the Gold Coast Titans, returns to the bill.

One of the most popular aspects of the sports awards has been the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice poll - where you decide the winner of one of the night's major awards. Here are the nominees (vote below):

Poll: Vote for 2018 Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award - Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year (max 3 Votes)

Previous winners of the People's Choice award include BMX rider Tahlia Marsh (2014), longboarder Di Ellis (2015), bodybuilder "Shredded Badger" Brad Clarke (2016) and AFL player Georgia Breward (2017).

Reader poll

Vote for 2018 Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award - Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year (max 3 Votes)

View Results

anthony don clarence valley sports awards gold coast titans nrl people's choice sportsperson of the year yamba golf and country club
