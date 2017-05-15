Don knocking on the door for State of Origin selection

ORIGIN READY: Former Grafton Ghosts flyer Anthony Don scores a try for the Gold Coast Titans during their upset against Melbourne Storm.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Grafton Ghosts junior and Gold Coast Titans cult sensation Anthony Don appears to be bashing down the door for a NSW State of Origin call-up.

Don starred for the Titans in their 38-26 NRL upset over Premiership favourites Melbourne Storm, scoring a try and setting two up, including a 78th minute winner for Konrad Hurrell.

The performance from the Titans winger is just a continuation of his early season form that also included the 29-year-old's first representative jumper for Country NSW.

NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley is no closer to finalising his Origin back line after Manly sensation Tom Trbojevic was sidelined with a potentially season-ending knee injury in his side's 24-14 loss to Brisbane after Don's heroics.

Incumbent Blues winger Josh Mansour has also been sidelined with a knee injury the season, leaving the door wide open for the Titans flyer.

And it is a door that Don should storm through, according to Titans teammates, with half back Ashley Taylor suggesting the winger was ready in a post-match interview on Fox League.

Taylor, who is also in line for a potential call up to Origin in place of injured Queensland half Johnathon Thurston, said it was the belief that the Titans had in each other which shone through against the Storm.

"It all comes down to our belief," Taylor said.

"They got away from us in the last 20 minutes but the boys stuck in there and I can't praise them enough for what they did."

Don was crucial in that finish and it was something that came as no surprise to the young playmaker.

The support for Don does not end there, with his performance against the ladder-leading Storm prompting fans to take to social media to voice their support for the NRL's newest cult hero.