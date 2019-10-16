Don looks to a challenging future

JUMPING BACK IN: Anthony Don of the Titans admits the season was disappointing for his team, but he's ready to get back into training for a new year.

JUMPING BACK IN: Anthony Don of the Titans admits the season was disappointing for his team, but he's ready to get back into training for a new year. DAVID ROWLAND

AFTER what he described as a disappointing year with the Gold Coast Titans, the last playing weeks of Anthony Don's season couldn't have gone any better.

All except for the last nine seconds.

After playing the last two matches of the Queensland Cup for the "flying” Burleigh Bears, Don helped the side take out the competition with a 28-10 over Wynnum Seagulls.

Inside his locker for that game were two pictures to inspire him.

One was a picture of him with wife Samantha, and another a picture of Don celebrating with the 2010 Grafton Ghosts, a memory Don said gave him the belief that led him to his current career.

"It was my first full season, I'd played rugby union before that,” he said.

"But I'd played well and it gave me a real belief that I could play at the higher level.”

Don's dream run continued the following week in the NRL State Championship against Newtown Jets as part of the NRL grand final preliminaries.

Don bagged a brace of tries for Burleigh to lead 16-2 at the half-time break.

"We played really well in the first half, but we let Newtown back in,” Don said.

With nine seconds to go, and Burleigh leading by two, a chip and chase took a miracle bounce and Newtown scored to snatch an unlikely win.

"It was devastating,” Don said. "It was a real rollercoaster, and was hard to lose.

"The game was a great experience though.”

Don said the season with the Titans had been a difficult one, taking the wooden spoon.

"We struggled in first grade, and obviously to get the wooden spoon was really disappointing,” he said.

"I'm really looking forward to the start of pre-season and getting back to work.”

New coach Justin Holbrook, fresh from winning the English Superleague with St Helens, will take the reins of the club in pre-season from November 4.

Don will get an extra few weeks due to his finals duties, and said he was keen to get back into top form.

"I'm really looking forward to having a fresh set of eyes on me, and trying to play good footy. I really want to get back into good form,” he said.

Don said he believed it would be a hard road back for the Titans, but one he believed the players were willing to take to maintain their spot as the premier sporting club on the Gold Coast.

"We've got solid owners who'll stick by us, and rugby league here and the Tweed has been strong for a hundred years, so I think off the field we're in a really good place,” he said. "If we start winning I think the fans will turn up to support us.”

Don said he still kept in touch with the local league through close friend Mitch Lollback and other teammates, and was happy to see the Ghosts win again the past year, commenting that the grand final was "out of control”.

Don still has a year on his Titans contract, and admits he hasn't thought about what his future plans for football are.

"I don't really have a plan. I'm going to have to start planning on whether it's the end next year, whether I go back to teaching or something else. It's something I'll have to do soon.”

Don doesn't have long to think about the next milestone of his life, one which has little to do with football, with the birth of his and Samantha's first child coming next month.

"It's going to come right in the middle of pre-season, which will be busy, but I just can't wait. I'm really looking forward to it,” he said.