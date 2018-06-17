Don on song for 100th NRL game

Anthony Don scores in the corner in his 100th game.

Anthony Don scores in the corner in his 100th game. Gold Coast Titans

ANTHONY Don celebrated his 100th game for the Gold Coast Titans with a dominant 32-12 win over the Bulldogs.

The win was the first for the Titans this season outside of Queensland, and Don was a pivotal part in the win, running for 139 metres with two tacklbusts and two linebreaks.

He also scored one of his trademark spectacular tries in the corner before half time, leaping over the corner post to score.

As part of his celebrations, Don lead the singing fo the team's song in the rooms after the match.

Anthony Don celebrated his 100th game with a win, and lead his team in the Titans song after the match

Don is off-contract at the end of the year, but there are good signs he will stay with the club with coach th Brennan saying earlier that hey would sit down with Don to see if they could keep him a bit longer.