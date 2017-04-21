NRL: Anthony Don and that Barcelona inspired 'miracle kick'

FLYING DON: Gold Coast Titans' winger Anthony Don flew in for the opening four-pointer against Brisbane Broncos last week and is recovering well from an early season injury.

NRL: While he might be fielding job offers from across European football clubs after his try assist against the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans winger Anthony Don said he is just happy to be holding on to his customary right wing.

Streaming after a cross field kick, Don stuck the right boot out to toe the ball forward and it landed in the welcome grasp of a trailing Chris Grevsmuhl who crossed to draw the side level with their derby rivals.

Many have attributed the football skills to more than a decade on the Valley's soccer fields, running around for the Westlawn Tigers.

The winger joked that the Lionel Messi-boasting Barcelona had put him on speed dial, but he admitted it was more luck than anything.

"I was just trying to kick it up the field a bit, but it landed in his lap," he said.

"I knew someone would be there, but I didn't see him and it was lucky to land on his chest. It is not something you plan for."

It was the second piece of brilliance from the winger after he streaked away for 80 metres to score the opening try of the match.

"That was all Tyrone's (Roberts) doing. He skipped across and beat six blokes and just squeezed the ball off to me," he said.

"All I had to do was run in open field. I was just lucky James Roberts marks the other side."

It has not been the easiest of seasons for the high-flying winger, who joined the Titans growing casualty ward back in Round 2, when a shoulder dislocation had him taken from the field.

It was a shoulder that had gone under a reconstruction last year, but luckily Don found his way back on to the field after only three weeks on the sidelines.

"It was definitely a bit of a hiccup in the season so far," he said.

"It was a bit heartbreaking at the time, but it has healed well.

"First game back I was a bit hesitant, as a winger you get a bit of time with your thoughts on the field, but I am slowly getting over it."

Don is expected to be partnered by a returning Konrad Hurrell when the Titans meet defending premiers Cronulla Sharks tomorrow night.

"Koni has been one of our best since joining the club," Don said. "He is a real character on and off the field, and the two of us really feed off each other when we are out there on the flank."