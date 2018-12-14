Menu
Crime

Donald Duck's nephews blamed by drink driver for crash

Annie Perets
by
14th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
A DRINK driver who rammed into another motorist and took off later told police it was Huey, Dewey and Louie's fault.  

Andrew Michael Moss blamed Donald Duck's nephews for his wrongdoing by claiming the Disney characters had borrowed his car.  

This is after police finally got to talk to the 41-year-old as he had jumped a fence and went walkabout when officers tried to find him.   

When Moss was finally breath tested, he blew an alcohol reading of .115.   

The Scarness man pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to driving offences.   

The 41-year-old was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for seven months.  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

