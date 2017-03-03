30°
News

Donald Gordon found not guilty of murder

Clair Morton
| 3rd Mar 2017 11:31 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DONALD Gordon has been found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter, over the death of his friend man Danial Cotter near Baryulgil in 2013.

It took the Supreme Court jury just a few hours of deliberation to reach the verdict, which was heard at the Grafton courthouse about noon today.

Sighs of relief and sobbing could be heard across the room as Gordon's family members embraced.

Gordon, who has been in custody since November 2013, will be sentenced for manslaughter in a Sydney court on April 28.

He will remain in custody pending the sentence.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  baryugil donald gordon grafton court manslaughter murder trial not guilty supreme court

Donald Gordon found not guilty of murder

Donald Gordon found not guilty of murder

DONALD Gordon has been found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter, over the death of his friend man Danial Cotter near Baryulgil in 2013.

VIDEO: Councillors decide GM's future

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay discuss the agenda before the start of the extraordinary meeting held at Clarence Valley Council chambers on Friday, 3rd of March, 2016.

Meeting underway at council chambers

7 essential workshops for Clarence businesses

Consultant Krista Hauritz meets with the Jacaranda committee about review of the festival. She's now been booked for workshops to help Clarence Valley tourism businesses.

Tourism businesses to benefit from workshop series

OPINION: Let's keep our festival growing

The Jacaranda Festival Royal Party at the Venetian Carnival

Jacaranda Festival creates a positive image for Grafton

Local Partners

$20k flagship funding a first for Clarence Valley

"IT REALLY really puts us on the map and validates that the festival has been around for 83 years and has another 83 years left in it."

Amanda's Camellia Cottage work gets reward

WHAT A WOMAN: Clarence electorate woman of the year Amanda Stacey surrounded by her family and many of her volunteers/supporters, including Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis.

"I'm not used to this at all, but I'm so humbled by this experience"

Rock out with the quiz whizzes coming to Grafton

RockWiz host Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis. The stars of the popular SBS quiz show will perform live on stage at Grafton's Saraton Theatre in June.

Saraton Theatre scores another entertainment coup

7 essential workshops for Clarence businesses

Consultant Krista Hauritz meets with the Jacaranda committee about review of the festival. She's now been booked for workshops to help Clarence Valley tourism businesses.

Tourism businesses to benefit from workshop series

$2 per tyre: Grafton business digs deep for cancer

Bridgestone Select Grafton to raise money for Leukaemia Foundation

Rock out with the quiz whizzes coming to Grafton

JULIA Zemiro and the stars of SBS's RocKwiz set to play musical mind games at the Saraton Theatre

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Singer John Mellencamp, right, and actress Meg Ryan.

No love lost between Meg Ryan and ex John Mellencamp

Actress disses Dickie on TV

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Miriam Margolyes disses Dickie on TV

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

Sheeran whacks Bieber in face with golf club

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's 'sickening' moment when he hit Bieber with a golf club

Shag Rock testing the waters at the Pacific

BLOOD, SWEAT AND BEERS: Brisbane outfit Shag Rock are heading to Yamba as part of their national tour.

Sunbleached Girl propels Shag Rock into 2017

A THREE IRON FROM THE GOLF CLUB, VIEWS TO SAVOUR - AND SO MUCH MORE ...

395 BENT STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $315,000

OFFERING views to the Gibraltar Range at the front and undeveloped rural land to the rear - this stylish 4 bedroom home is a rare find with an attractive price...

Relaxed Lifestyle And Privacy On Acres

326 Baillies Road, Copmanhurst 2460

Rural 4 1 5 $355,000

A peaceful and private 5 ha (12.35 acres approx.) property on offer here, 326 Baillies Road Copmanhurst will not disappoint and should be considered if you are...

Entertainer&#39;s Dream

46 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Exceptionally located with breathtaking unobstructed views over the hills with glimpses of the Clarence River is this exquisitely renovated four bedroom home. Our...

Views to Die For!!

Lot 36 Gwydir Highway, Cangai 2460

Rural 0 0 $199000

Located roughly 60klms out of Grafton, this large 769 acre rural alotment is rugged and natural. Backing onto Gibraltar Range National Park, it goes without...

One For All Buyers To Consider

4 Casuarina Close, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 AUCTION

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac 4 Casuarina Close will suit most buyers in today's market. With a short drive of 20 Minutes into Grafton's CBD this property allows...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views - WILL BE SOLD!

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 Auction

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

SOLD BY LEE JOHNS

31 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $610,000

This is a property that offers the convenience of a great location, being walking distance to shops and medical, as well as offering the attraction of a tranquil...

Life Was Meant To Be Easy

12 The Halyard, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $449,000

Everything about this property ensures very easy living. The presentation is perfect, leaving nothing to be done, and whether you are looking to move in or let the...

Prime Main Street Shop and Large Residence For Sale

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Maclean’s popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom...

Rent Or Renovate

1/4 Sovereign Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 3 1 1 $210,000

This property has enjoyed a long rental history, with current tenant in place paying $190 per week, but would renovate into something special for those on a budget...

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Two firms go local to ride Valley real estate boom

Ford and Dougherty Property directors Mike Dougherty, Rod Ford and Chris Dougherty show off their new look.

Merger tailored to meet needs and wants of Clarence Valley residents

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!