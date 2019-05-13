Trump, Xi to meet amid trade stoush

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will likely meet in Japan in June. Picture: AP

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are likely to meet during a G20 summit in Japan at the end of June and discuss trade, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has said.

"Let me repeat again the strong possibility that the two presidents will meet in Japan at G20," Mr Kudlow told Fox News Sunday, adding there were no other fresh talks scheduled between Beijing and Washington for now.

The US escalated a tariff war with China on Friday by hiking levies on $US200 billion ($A286 billion) worth of Chinese goods after Mr Trump said Beijing "broke the deal" by reneging on earlier commitments made during months of negotiations.

Over the past couple of weeks, China had backtracked from some its commitments, Mr Kudlow said. The sticking point right now was to ensure Beijing put the changes it had promised into law, he added.

The latest round of talks on Friday ended without success and Mr Trump ordered his trade chief to begin the process of imposing tariffs on all remaining imports from China.

Mr Kudlow said Washington was seeking strong enforcement provisions on a number of issues, such as forced technology transfer and intellectual property. "We have to have a very strong agreement to correct, to right these wrongs before we will be satisfied," he said.

TRUMP STILL LIVID OVER MUELLER

It comes as Mr Trump continued to rail at special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Sunday claiming that the "Witch Hunt" should never be allowed to happen to another sitting president, reports the New York Post.

"Think of it. I became President of the United States in one of the most hard fought and consequential elections in the history of our great nation. From long before I ever took office, I was under a sick & unlawful investigation concerning what has become known as the Russian​ ​Hoax​," the US President wrote in a series of postings on Sunday (local time).

"My campaign was being seriously spied upon by intel agencies and the Democrats. This never happened before in American history, and it all turned out to be a total scam, a Witch Hunt, that yielded No Collusion, No Obstruction. This must never be allowed to happen again!" he said.

Special counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House after attending services at St. John's Episcopal Church, in Washington. Picture: AP

Mr Trump's tweets follow his online performance over the weekend in which he tweeted or retweeted 60 messages about former White House counsel Don McGahn, China trade talks, his tax returns and dangerous drugs coming across the southern border.

On Sunday (local time), he quoted Ed Rollins, a Republican campaign consultant, who appeared on Fox News' Lou Dobbs Tonight last week to discuss the congressional investigations into Mr Trump.

"The Democrats have nothing. Just want to distract from this President​," Mr Trump quoted Mr Rollins as saying.

"This is a tough​ ​President who is willing to have the battle, and we have a great Attorney-General who is willing to lead the battle, and they are going to get to the bottom of it​," ​the president tweeted.

Mr Trump has been lashing out since Democrats in the House have continued to pursue investigations against him, his administration and his finances, including his taxes, in the aftermath of the Mueller report.

Attorney-General William Barr released a redacted version of the report on April 18.

Both Mr Trump and Mr Barr claim it clears the president of collusion and obstruction.

While Mr Mueller wrote that his team didn't uncover evidence of a criminal conspiracy, they did not exonerate Mr Trump on the obstruction charge and listed 10 instances when the president attempted to obstruct the probe.

The House Judiciary Committee last week voted to hold Mr Barr in contempt after he missed a deadline to release a full, unredacted version to Congress.

Mr Trump has also refused to comply with subpoenas for testimony or information issued as part of the congressional investigations.

- with the New York Post