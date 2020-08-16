Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Donald Trump‘s brother dies

by Alex Turner-Cohen
16th Aug 2020 1:16 PM

 

Donald Trump's brother Robert has died a day after the US President rushed to New York to visit him in hospital.

Robert Trump was 72 years old and close with Donald, who is 74.

The President called his brother "his best friend" in a statement put out today.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalised.

Robert Trump died "peacefully" last night, according to a White House statement.

Originally published as Donald Trump's brother dies

More Stories

donald trump editors picks robert trump

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: PCYC Grafton announces opening date for $6.5M centre

        Premium Content REVEALED: PCYC Grafton announces opening date for $6.5M...

        News After some delays and setbacks with construction, PCYC Grafton has announced its long-awaited opening date

        Grants help power up Iluka-Woombah Men’s Shed

        Premium Content Grants help power up Iluka-Woombah Men’s Shed

        News Two grants totalling $10,500 will be used on upgrades for the Men’s Shed and give...

        PETS OF THE WEEK: Furry friends looking for their new home

        Premium Content PETS OF THE WEEK: Furry friends looking for their new home

        Pets & Animals Every week Happy Paws Haven has cute cats and dogs up for adoption

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites