Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Daily Examiner, 2GF and Grafton District Services Club have joined forces to drive the Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal between now and December 16.
The Daily Examiner, 2GF and Grafton District Services Club have joined forces to drive the Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal between now and December 16.
Community

DONATE: Dig deep for Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
21st Nov 2019 5:44 PM

IN THE face of the devastating bushfires sweeping the Clarence Valley right now, we are asking you to dig deep to help deliver some festive cheer to those who lost everything.

The Daily Examiner, 2GF and Grafton District Services Club have joined forces to drive the Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal between now and December 16.

We are seeking donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries and unwrapped gifts.

The Daily Examiner, GDSC, Farmer Lou’s, Bowlo Sport & Leisure Yamba and Maclean Bowling Club are all drop-off points for the items, which will be distributed by the Salvation Army.

Christmas this year will no doubt take on a very different feel for many.

So many houses have been lost, each with their own happy memories of years gone by.

We want to do whatever we can to bring some joy to what may be an otherwise difficult time.

If the gloss of Christmas is lost beneath the relentless day to day grind of getting back on your feet and rebuilding your life, we want to help you.

Whether it’s a thoughtful gift, or some practical items to ease the burden, we want to reach out to as many who have been affected as possible.

Let’s share some of that famous Clarence community spirit.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        News FIRE ALERT: Residents of Whiporie, Camira, Tullymorgan and Jacky Bulbin Flat to seek shelter as the fire front approaches

        POSITIVE: Fire double trouble leads to positive response

        premium_icon POSITIVE: Fire double trouble leads to positive response

        News Sammie Dobbs lost her holiday home, and was evacuated from her own house nearly...

        BEHIND THE DESK: Can we win a first Davis Cup in 15 years?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Can we win a first Davis Cup in 15 years?

        Tennis Is this the side to break the drought?

        • 21st Nov 2019 4:50 PM
        INSIDE JOB: Op shop thieves ‘knew where money was kept’

        premium_icon INSIDE JOB: Op shop thieves ‘knew where money was kept’

        News Thieves suspected to have inside knowledge of the building.