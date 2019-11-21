DONATE: Dig deep for Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal

The Daily Examiner, 2GF and Grafton District Services Club have joined forces to drive the Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal between now and December 16.

IN THE face of the devastating bushfires sweeping the Clarence Valley right now, we are asking you to dig deep to help deliver some festive cheer to those who lost everything.

We are seeking donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries and unwrapped gifts.

The Daily Examiner, GDSC, Farmer Lou’s, Bowlo Sport & Leisure Yamba and Maclean Bowling Club are all drop-off points for the items, which will be distributed by the Salvation Army.

Christmas this year will no doubt take on a very different feel for many.

So many houses have been lost, each with their own happy memories of years gone by.

We want to do whatever we can to bring some joy to what may be an otherwise difficult time.

If the gloss of Christmas is lost beneath the relentless day to day grind of getting back on your feet and rebuilding your life, we want to help you.

Whether it’s a thoughtful gift, or some practical items to ease the burden, we want to reach out to as many who have been affected as possible.

Let’s share some of that famous Clarence community spirit.