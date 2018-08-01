Donation drive a door-to-door service

JoJo Newby with the donations already at the officer in Grafton.

WHEN you walk into the foyer of Farrell McCrohon Stock and Station Agents, there is almost no room to walk due to the donations flowing in from the community for drought-affected farmers and stock.

Rural sales specialist JoJo Newby has teamed up with stock and station agents in drought-impacted areas to help the farmers who might not put up their hand for help.

"We're trying to raise some awareness, raise some funds and offer a helping hand to farmers who are affected by the drought," she said.

"What we are going to do is only going to make a very small dent in the actual feeding of livestock out there, because it is absolutely barren.

"By taking that approach, I'm hoping that when people go and buy a bag of feed, they look at it and know that this is just a drop in the ocean for what we need.

"Having said that, I think the emotional benefits in us dropping them out direct to a farmer's gate and saying 'look you are being thought of, you aren't alone' and you just just don't know who you will catch on a bad day - you might brighten their day."

Ms Newby said on her farm they run cattle as a hobby so she can only imagine what it's like when drought hits and you rely on cattle for your livelihood.

"I know how we feel when it rains - and we don't rely on our farm for income," she said.

"You think of the poor people out west who have received minimal rain, they're struggling to feed starving livestock, they're struggling to afford to put food on their table let alone feed into the paddocks."

Since Ms Newby's first post went on Facebook about the fundraiser, she has been inundated with people offering to help, offering their assistance to help bring the donations to the farmers in need.

Soon, Ms Newby and a team of volunteers will take trucks and trailers out west to hand-deliver hay, feed, food, toiletries and more.

"We've been talking to stock agents about who in their community are decent, genuine people and are doing it tough," she said.

"I do understand farmers are generally proud people and are not likely to put their hand up if it was a widely advertised sort of thing."

Ms Newby said she couldn't thank the Clarence Valley community enough, especially the numerous local businesses that had donated feed and other necessities to the drive.

"It's really interesting how many people are throwing support in many different ways," she said. "Whether it's throwing a bit of money into the donation tins or offering their vehicles of hay or bringing bags of feed in.

"I'm overwhelmed but not surprised. I've lived in this community long enough that if you put something forward, people will back you.

"Over the past week I've found there were a lot of people who wanted to help but they weren't sure how.

"I suppose having the direct link, knowing that the donation isn't going to a CEO to drive around in a flash car - that's the response that I've had."