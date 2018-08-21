Donation of $1460 just the start for school's drought help

Copmanhurst School has dug deep to support farmers battling the drought in western NSW.

Copmanhurst School has dug deep to support farmers battling the drought in western NSW.

THE PLIGHT of the State's drought stricken farmers has moved the Copmanhurst Public School community to dig deep, raising $1460 from a breakfast held at the school.

Donations included $800 from one anonymous family.

School principal Andrew Patterson said the school had decided to direct funds from the annual fundraiser to supporting our farmers who are adversely affected by the drought.

He said the breakast last week came after staff, parents and community members donated all food and labour for the event.

"At the end of our breakfast the money in our 'donation teapot' was counted and an incredible $1460 was received,” Mr Patterson said.

He said the school wanted to make sure its fundraising efforts get to where they were most needed.

"So that our children can see the impact of both the drought and their efforts, money raised is being used to buy Farmer Gift Cards,” he said.

"These cards will be sent to Coonamble Public School in Western NSW, where the effects of the current drought are having a big impact on the farming community.

"They will then be distributed to local farming families in need to be used to purchase essentials from local shops.

"By doing this we hope to support not only the farmers but also the local businesses who rely on them.”

Mr Patterson said his students and their families have been collecting backpacks and donations of new toys, books and games to be made into Christmas packs for children of farming families in the Coonamble district.

He said other small schools in the Clarence Valley have also jumped on board with this initiative and when completed, a load of backpacks full of Christmas presents and cards will be transported to Coonamble in time for Christmas.

A collection box in the front foyer is already full of non-perishable grocery items which will be delivered to the Jacaranda Laundry in Grafton for distribution to farming families in need.

Mr Patterson said the children are not finished helping the farmers just yet.

"We have other events planned for this year include a silent auction, farmers fair and pancake day,” he said.