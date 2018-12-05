Donations bring joy to drought areas

Sarah Brown ISs taking this load to Bundarra this weekend. Pictured from left (L-R) Robyn Summers- Shelley, Donna Clark and Sarah Brown.

Sarah Brown ISs taking this load to Bundarra this weekend. Pictured from left (L-R) Robyn Summers- Shelley, Donna Clark and Sarah Brown.

CHRISTMAS is a time to wind down with family to celebrate but sadly with most drought-affected farmers won't get this luxury, Warm Touch 2460 aims to make it more joyful.

For the last three months Warm Touch volunteers have worked tirelessly to collect boxes of food and gifts to send to drought-stricken farmers.

They sent close to 500 boxes to Tamworth to Doing It For Our Farmers to distribute.

Since then they completed a backpack drive, with close to 100 full backpacks of gifts, and about 800 other gifts for Christmas.

All items were donated by people in the community which included Kane Sports in Yamba Fair who donated $8000 worth of sporting clothes, and women from Gulmarrad filled about 84 backpacks full of gifts.

When The Daily Examiner spoke to Jenny Vickery, from community support group Warm Touch 2460, she was organising to send 80 boxes and about 80 backpacks to Tamworth to then distributed to drought-stricken areas.

"We call it adopt a backpack, we fill it with Christmas presents and age appropriate gifts inside,” she said.

She said this would not been possible without the help from Cromack Transport and a small band of hard workers in Grafton.

"We are the packers, and sorters and the people in the Clarence Valley have donated so much it's mind-blowing, then we have to get it to these towns, that's where the truckers come in,” she said.

Murrurundi are having a cricket day, so Warm Touch sent cricket bats and balls, backpacks, wine and beer.

They also sent presents and backpacks to The CWA who are hosting a luncheon for farmers.

Vickery said they don't have a lot of money but they realised they could round-off gifts to help make some kids happy.

"We didn't realise we could make a couple thousand kids happy,” she said.