DONATIONS: Clarence Valley bushfire relief effort
Want to help people affected by the fires but not sure how? Here's a list of places that have begun taking donations and need your assistance. We will continue to add to this list as more information comes to hand.
Do you know of an official donation drive happening in the Clarence Valley? Please comment below, email or send us a Facebook message to let us know.
MEND & MAKE DO RECOVERY KITS
The Mend and Make Do Crew are currently putting together recovery kits for people impacted by the recent and ongoing bushfires.
They are after the following items:
- Small deodorants
- Hair brushes
- Sun cream
- Lip balm
- Boxes of tissues
- Face washers
- Window cleaner
- Paper towel
- Room / Carpet deodorant
- Laundry powder
- Scrubbing brushes
- Scourers / cloths
Donations can be dropped to 46 Through Street, South Grafton. If you would prefer to order these items online and post them, please get in touch with the Mend and Make Do team on 0409 720 975 and they can supply a delivery address.
WESTLAWN PRESCHOOL DONATION DRIVE
Westlawn Preschool have organised a donation drive until Friday, November 15.
They are after the following items:
- Non-perishable food items
- Sanitary items
- Toiletries (specifically single-packaged toothbrushes and toothpaste)
- Baby nappies and wipes
- Pet food supplies
Please contact the school on 6642 2942 for more information.
FIVE MILE MOTEL DONATION DRIVE
The 5 Mile Motel are running a donation drive and are after the following:
- Gas bottles - filled
- Cook stoves with butane bottles
- Batteries
- Dust masks
- Lip balm
- First aid supplies
- Horse hay
- Storage containers (heavy duty)
- Non-perishable food
- Drinking water
- Dry pet food
- Gift cards for Coles, Woolworths, Target, Big W
These items can be dropped off at 189 Armidale Rd, South Grafton.
HAYES STOCKFEEDS
Donations to 'buy a bale' can be made by contacting Hayes Stockfeeds on 6642 2200 or visiting 9 Butterfactory Lane, Carrs Creek.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - HEADSPACE GRAFTON
Headspace Grafton are looking for volunteers to help move donated items to a storage site and/or available spaces to store items. Please contact them on 6642 1520 for more information.
BIG W GRAFTON
Big W have a donation bin at the front of their store for small items.
MONETARY DONATIONS
Cash donations can be made to the Red Cross or the Salvation Army.
CLARENCE FAMILY DAY CARE
Donations can include:
- Non-perishable food itmes
- Dry pet food
- Clothing
- Linen
- Towels
- Nappies
- Gift cards to Big W, Woolworths, Coles, Target etc
- Sanitary Items
- Toiletries
Donations can be left at 162 Turf St, Grafton between 8.30am to 5pm, Monday - Friday.