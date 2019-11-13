DONATIONS: Clarence Valley bushfire relief effort

Here's how you can help others affected by the recent bushfires

Want to help people affected by the fires but not sure how? Here's a list of places that have begun taking donations and need your assistance. We will continue to add to this list as more information comes to hand.

Do you know of an official donation drive happening in the Clarence Valley? Please comment below, email or send us a Facebook message to let us know.

MEND & MAKE DO RECOVERY KITS

The Mend and Make Do Crew are currently putting together recovery kits for people impacted by the recent and ongoing bushfires.

They are after the following items:

Small deodorants

Hair brushes

Sun cream

Lip balm

Boxes of tissues

Face washers

Window cleaner

Paper towel

Room / Carpet deodorant

Laundry powder

Scrubbing brushes

Scourers / cloths

Donations can be dropped to 46 Through Street, South Grafton. If you would prefer to order these items online and post them, please get in touch with the Mend and Make Do team on 0409 720 975 and they can supply a delivery address.

WESTLAWN PRESCHOOL DONATION DRIVE

Westlawn Preschool have organised a donation drive until Friday, November 15.

They are after the following items:

Non-perishable food items

Sanitary items

Toiletries (specifically single-packaged toothbrushes and toothpaste)

Baby nappies and wipes

Pet food supplies

Please contact the school on 6642 2942 for more information.

FIVE MILE MOTEL DONATION DRIVE

The 5 Mile Motel are running a donation drive and are after the following:

Gas bottles - filled

Cook stoves with butane bottles

Batteries

Dust masks

Lip balm

First aid supplies

Horse hay

Storage containers (heavy duty)

Non-perishable food

Drinking water

Dry pet food

Gift cards for Coles, Woolworths, Target, Big W

These items can be dropped off at 189 Armidale Rd, South Grafton.

HAYES STOCKFEEDS

Donations to 'buy a bale' can be made by contacting Hayes Stockfeeds on 6642 2200 or visiting 9 Butterfactory Lane, Carrs Creek.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - HEADSPACE GRAFTON

Headspace Grafton are looking for volunteers to help move donated items to a storage site and/or available spaces to store items. Please contact them on 6642 1520 for more information.

BIG W GRAFTON

Big W have a donation bin at the front of their store for small items.

MONETARY DONATIONS

Cash donations can be made to the Red Cross or the Salvation Army.

CLARENCE FAMILY DAY CARE

Donations can include:

Non-perishable food itmes

Dry pet food

Clothing

Linen

Towels

Nappies

Gift cards to Big W, Woolworths, Coles, Target etc

Sanitary Items

Toiletries

Donations can be left at 162 Turf St, Grafton between 8.30am to 5pm, Monday - Friday.