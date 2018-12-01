Menu
Grafton United Hospital Auxiliary president Kerrie DiMattia and Low Pressure Surf Co owner Noel Smith show donations could go towards new wheelchairs and other items.
Donations needed to boost base hospital

ebony stansfield
1st Dec 2018 5:00 AM
AT SOME stage we will all use the Grafton Base Hospital, or know someone who will, which is why Grafton United Hospital Auxiliary president Kerrie DiMattia and business owner Noel Smith want more awareness of the importance of donating to the auxiliary.

Ms DiMattia said donations from the public gave the hospital equipment it desperately needed.

She said she had witnessed how hard the staff worked at the hospital and what they don't have and what the government isn't providing.

"It's up to us and we want the best care up there, so we can all pitch in and try and put the funds together,” she said.

Ms DiMattia said donations through the auxiliary go directly to the Grafton hospital, but if you donate straight to the to the hospital itself it goes into the 'big pot' of Northern Rivers Health and it's not guaranteed to stay in Grafton.

"Which is where we need it, the Graftonians need it,” she said.

Business people like Noel Smith, owner of Low Pressure Surf Co, had raised funds for the hospital in a multitude of ways and Ms DiMattia said without people like that they probably wouldn't raise the funds required.

Mr Smith said it was important to raise awareness to donate funds to the auxiliary.

"We want donations to go directly to the hospital, for wheelchairs and other items,” he said.

Donation tins for the UHA are located around Grafton and more tins are available if you want one for your business.

Contact the UHA at the hospital op shop on level 1 on if you want to donate or volunteer, or you want your own donation tin.

Grafton Daily Examiner

