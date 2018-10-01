Donavan makes history for the Rebels
RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels league tag leader Relle Donovan has made club history, becoming the first woman to take home the Danvers Family Shield as the club's Player of the Year.
Donovan collected the award from club stalwart Steve Danvers, after judges thought it fitting that the top player should come from the club's best-performed side.
The Rebels ladies have flown the flag for the club this season, polishing off a strong year with the Group 2 minor and major premiership.
Luke French was named First Grade Best and Fairest and Players Player while Josh Harris took out best forward and Nic McGrady best back.
Brody Nagle capped off a big year both on and off the field, judged Rebels Club Person Of The Year as well as best forward and player's player in Reserve Grade.
His brother Zac took out the Debono Blood Sweat and Tears award as well as reserve grade Best and Fairest.
Craig Waters celebrated his first season in First Grade by taking out the Rookie Of The Year award and the unstoppable Andrew Jabour the "Geoff Blackadder Memorial” Volunteer Of The Year.
The club also acknowledged the contribution made by former vice-president John Mathews since the re-establishment of the Rebels in 2012 by awarding him with life membership.
REBELS AWARDS
League Tag
Best and Fairest - Relle Donovan
Best Attack - Carmel Walker
Best Defence - Shellie Long
Players Player - Shellie Long
Most Consistent - Stephanie Elliot
Coaches Award - Leigh Turner
Most Potential - Kirby Danvers
Under 18
Best and Fairest - Jack Gull
Best Forward - Jed Hodges
Best Back - Will Sullivan
Players Player - Will Sullivan
Top Trainer - Michael Wright
Most Improved - Bailey Chalker
Reserve Grade
Best and Fairest - Zac Nagle
Best Forward - Brody Nagle
Best Back - Maungatane Tapp
Players Player - Brody Nagle
First Grade
Best and Fairest (Stevens Family Trophy) - Luke French
Best Forward - Josh Harris
Best Back - Nick McGrady
Players Player - Luke French
Club Awards
Club Person Of The Year - Brody Nagle
Player Of The Year (Danvers Family Shield) - Relle Donovan
Volunteer Of The Year (Geoff Blackadder Memorial) - Andrew Jabour
Rookie Of The Year - Craig Waters