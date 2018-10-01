Donavan makes history for the Rebels

Rebels halfback Relle Donovan puts in a cross-field kick during the Group 2 ladies league tag grand final between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at Geoff King Motors Oval.

Rebels halfback Relle Donovan puts in a cross-field kick during the Group 2 ladies league tag grand final between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at Geoff King Motors Oval. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels league tag leader Relle Donovan has made club history, becoming the first woman to take home the Danvers Family Shield as the club's Player of the Year.

Donovan collected the award from club stalwart Steve Danvers, after judges thought it fitting that the top player should come from the club's best-performed side.

The Rebels ladies have flown the flag for the club this season, polishing off a strong year with the Group 2 minor and major premiership.

Jason Grimes of Headspace Grafton accepts a cheque for $750 from Terry Power, convenor and Paul Landrigan, foundation member of "Club Rebel". The money is raised through the Rebels 'Club Rebel' program. Contributed

Luke French was named First Grade Best and Fairest and Players Player while Josh Harris took out best forward and Nic McGrady best back.

Brody Nagle capped off a big year both on and off the field, judged Rebels Club Person Of The Year as well as best forward and player's player in Reserve Grade.

Zac Nagle (left) receives the Blood, Sweat and tears award from Ed Debono. Contributed

His brother Zac took out the Debono Blood Sweat and Tears award as well as reserve grade Best and Fairest.

Craig Waters celebrated his first season in First Grade by taking out the Rookie Of The Year award and the unstoppable Andrew Jabour the "Geoff Blackadder Memorial” Volunteer Of The Year.

The club also acknowledged the contribution made by former vice-president John Mathews since the re-establishment of the Rebels in 2012 by awarding him with life membership.

REBELS AWARDS

League Tag

Best and Fairest - Relle Donovan

Best Attack - Carmel Walker

Best Defence - Shellie Long

Players Player - Shellie Long

Most Consistent - Stephanie Elliot

Coaches Award - Leigh Turner

Most Potential - Kirby Danvers

Premiership Ladies League Tag Award Winners: Relle Donovan (Best and Fairest), Shellie Long (Best Defence, Players Player), Carmel Walker (Berst Attack), Stephanie Elliot (Most Consistant), Kirby Danvers (Most Potential) and Leigh Woods (Coaches Award). Contributed

Under 18

Best and Fairest - Jack Gull

Best Forward - Jed Hodges

Best Back - Will Sullivan

Players Player - Will Sullivan

Top Trainer - Michael Wright

Most Improved - Bailey Chalker

Reserve Grade

Best and Fairest - Zac Nagle

Best Forward - Brody Nagle

Best Back - Maungatane Tapp

Players Player - Brody Nagle

Hard Workers: The Rebels Hardworking Ladies Rahni Mathews, Michaleen Mathews, Georgie Jabour and Cass Breitnauer. Contributed

First Grade

Best and Fairest (Stevens Family Trophy) - Luke French

Best Forward - Josh Harris

Best Back - Nick McGrady

Players Player - Luke French

Club Awards

Club Person Of The Year - Brody Nagle

Player Of The Year (Danvers Family Shield) - Relle Donovan

Volunteer Of The Year (Geoff Blackadder Memorial) - Andrew Jabour

Rookie Of The Year - Craig Waters