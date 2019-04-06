Menu
Glen Boss and Brutal take out the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Horses

Seventh Doncaster for Boss simply Brutal

6th Apr 2019 6:10 PM

GUN three-year-old Brutal has given jockey Glen Boss his seventh Doncaster Mile win with a thoroughly dominant display on day one of The Championships.

Sent forward from a wide barrier, Brutal raced outside leader and edged clear to beat Dreamforce and courageous topweight Hartnell in the $3 million race at Randwick.

"When you've got the vehicle underneath you that can just do what they do - that was the easiest Doncaster I have ever won. That was painless," the 49-year-old Boss said.

"He was spectacular. It wasn't that simple but, well, they've got a very good horse here. That's the softest victory I have ever had in the Doncaster."

The O'Reilly colt provided his legendary sire O'Reilly with his second Doncaster winner.

brutal doncaster mile dreamforce glen boss hartnell royal randwick
News Corp Australia

