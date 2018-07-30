DONE AND DUSTED: Sullivan calls time on rugby league career

DONE AND DUSTED: An emotional Xavier Sullivan hangs up the boots after the South Grafton Rebels first grade side played its final home game of the 2018 Tooheys New Group 2 season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was hard to explain, but after returning to the sheds after the South Grafton Rebels' last home game of the Group 2 season, Xavier Sullivan knew the time was right.

Having played rugby league since he was five years old, the barnstorming front rower known as the Dozer has decided to hang up the boots and retire.

"It just felt right, it was the last home game, I'm working away again and it just felt right,” Sullivan said.

"You can't plan these things but the time was right. I'm just getting too old and it's too hard to back up playing footy week in week out being fully committed as well as hold down work and have a family life.”

Sullivan said he was originally planning on retiring at the end of last year, however player shortages saw him sign up for one last season.

The extra year gave him the chance to achieve some final lasting memories on the footy field.

"This year I got the chance to play first grade with my son (Will) so that was a big thing to tick off the bucket list,” he said.

"My daughter (Brooke) plays league tag and my youngest (Jaxon) is a ball boy so the family connection to the Rebels is strong - so I won't be a stranger.”

After playing football for the past 32 years, Sullivan said he will miss the mateship involved in rugby league, but is looking forward to spending more time with his family while at home from his job in the mines at Mt Isa.