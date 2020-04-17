Done helps our kids stay creative

Former Maclean Public School pupil and icon of the Australian art world, Ken Done. Photo: Stuart Spence.

MACLEAN’S favourite artistic son Ken Done is also helping parents while they are isolating at home with their children with his art education resources available for free on his website.

While the engaging worksheets have been available for some time, they have never been more popular according to Kirsten Robins from The Done Group.

“We have been delighted that they are being rediscovered while everyone is staying home and staying safe and have been very much enjoying seeing the creations that artists, both young and old, have shared with us,” Ms Robins said.

Ken Done's free worksheets are perfect for keeping students busy while schooling from home.

The iconic Australian artist has applied his trademark colourful approach to the worksheets which are designed to help encourage creativity and critical thinking.

There are three education levels to choose from: primary school Year 3-6 (stage 2 and 3 students) through to high school age visual art students including Year 7 and 8 (stage 4) and Year 9 to 11 (stage 5 and 6).

Ms Robins said Ken was “happily self-isolating in his (North Shore) studio” but has been working with UNICEF (he is an ambassador) on their campaign to thank the workers who were working so hard at the moment by sending them a special message which you can do too.

“Right now, health workers around the world are putting their own health at risk to protect us,” Ken said.

“Our friends at @unicefaustralia are asking everyone to draw a thank you to frontline workers, nurses, doctors and hospital staff who save lives every day. We can save lives by simply staying at home.”

The artist said all you have to do to get involved was draw a thank you and post it on social media tagging @unicefaustralia using the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives.

Ken Done's note of thanks for health care workers. Ken is encouraging kids to draw their own 'thank you' notes to send via UNICEF's social media hashtag so health care workers around the world can see them.

“Art is a great way to relax and express what you’re feeling so we’d love to see drawings from those young and old, because we’re all in this together.”

Ken Done’s free resources are available for download on his website www.kendone.com.au