Donna says goodbye to the Jacaranda Festival

Jacaranda Festival coordinator Donna Hunt has 'finished her rein' and will be leaving Grafton to live in Melbourne for two years. Caitlan Charles

DONNA Hunt's reign is ending - her reign as Jacaranda Festival co-ordinator, that is.

Three years ago, when Ms Hunt first took on the role as festival co-ordinator, she was flying blind, having only been to a few festival events with her kids in the past. But it wasn't long before she fell in love with everything to do with Jacaranda, especially the people involved.

"I think it's really inspiring working with all those people that give time, all year round, just for the community," she said.

"They're amazing people, I've met some really incredible people and it makes you work harder because you see how hard they are working, and they don't get paid, they just do it because they care."

Now, Ms Hunt is moving from her husband's childhood home in Kangaroo Creek to the big smoke - Melbourne - with her whole family.

"I'm really nervous about moving to such a big city after enjoying the country community, and I will be sad to see Jacaranda go," she said.

"I'm really tired, so I do need a rest, but it will be hard to let it go."

Ms Hunt has worked tirelessly year-round to make the festival happen in November.

"It's been a hard slog because the festival is in a change and growth period, so myself and the key members of the management committee have put in a lot of hours over the last few years," she said.

During her first year, as Ms Hunt looked over Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday, with rain falling, she wondered if it would all go ahead.

"I remember looking in the park at a quarter to eight in the morning, so it's early, it's raining, and people are showing up in full purple outfits," she said.

"It's really inspiring, they love (Jacaranda), they really get behind it... I've never seen that kind of spirit before."