Donna stands strong in squash comeback

SQUASH: There were moments after rupturing his lower cruciate ligament in 2018 that Donna Lobban feared her career might be over.

“Definitely in the beginning when you’re not sure what you’re faced with, you wonder if it’s career-ending or not,” Lobban said.

“It was a scary thought. It’s not how you want to end your career.”

After more than a year of recovery, Lobban has announced her return to the top-flight of squash after taking out the Edinburgh Squash Open last week — the equal biggest win of her career.

But it wasn’t an easy road.

Just months after tasting success at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, she underwent surgery in December and spent the next two months healing at her home in Yamba.

“There wasn’t a lot I could do but let my body heal; there wasn’t much physical rehab,” she said.

“I would do small things to keep my base level of fitness — things like swimming without kicking, working in the gym without using the leg.

“Then once I could strengthen the leg I came back to Sheffield where we live in England to work with my strength and conditioning coach, who I’m in really good hands with.”

All this happened before she set foot on a squash court, but as the rehabilitation continued, the timelines for recovery were passing well.

And there was a hidden bonus to all the strength work

“I spent so much time getting strong in the gym doing that sort of stuff I felt stronger than I ever have been,” Lobban said.

“I don’t ever think I was ever leg pressing as much as I did, that’s all I was focusing on, and it meant by the time I stepped back on court I knew everything was strong enough to handle what I put it through.”

Even her on-court rehabilitation was slow, with a six-week period where she was only able to hit the ball back to herself in solo practice.

“It was exciting to be able to hit a ball, but solo practice is pretty monotonous at the best of times, so six weeks was pretty rough,” Lobban said.

“The best thing was I never had any pain in the whole process, so I’ve never second-guessed myself as far as the strength of the leg.”

After returning to full fitness, Lobban said she was frustrating that it coincided with the end of the squash season last year.

“It was frustrating because I was r ready to play tournaments and there were no tournaments to play,” she said.

“In hindsight, it was probably really good as it gave me another few months of getting even fitter and stronger,” she said.

“By the time I got back to playing, I was absolutely ready to go, and physically I was feeling good.”

Her results this year reflect this new-found strength.

Donna Lobban beat Julianne Courtice in the final of the Edinburgh Open.

She upset former world number three Alison Waters in the second round of the Carol Weymuller Open in New York before going down to the world number three.

In her next tournament, the Edinburgh Open, she received a first-round bye, and took out the competition winning five-setters in her last three matches over higher-ranked opponents.

Lobban said the win was a result of little improvements she made in her mental and physical game since she returned.

Also, her husband, tour player Greg Lobban was performing well in the same tournament and was by her side in a tough semi-final.

“I’m not sure I could’ve done it without him,” she said. “In my semi, I was down 2-0, and I got it back to 2-2 after winning the fourth 12-10 with a tough few rallies.

“I came off an said ‘I think I just used all my energy’, and he was like no you’re fine it’s not over yet.

“Sometimes you need someone to stop you talking yourself out of it.

“He is playing really well, and it’s nice when we do get to play in the same place.”

Lobban will train for another two weeks in Sheffield, before flying to Chicago for a PSA event, and said she was looking forward to continuing to improve.

“I hadn’t set any goals, you’re going into the unknown when you’re coming back,” she said

“You’re hoping for the best, but you don’t know if you can get back to where you were.

“But (winning the tournament) feels incredible, I’m absolutely stoked probably for a lot of reasons, but just getting back to where I was and maybe even playing the best squash of my life.”