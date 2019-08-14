‘Don’t ask how I know’: Epstein shock

Before the New York Post broke news of Jeffrey Epstein's death, it was posted to online message board 4chan - prompting the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) to probe whether one of its paramedics leaked the details.

The user made a series of six posts beginning at 8.16am on Saturday - around 40 minutes before news of the convicted paedophile's death broke.

"(D)ont ask me how I know, but Epstein died an hour ago from hanging, cardiac arrest. Screencap this," the first post reads.

The messages included unconfirmed details about the aid first responders rendered.

"Pt transported to Lower Manhattan ER and worked for 20 minutes and called," said one message posted at 8.47am on Saturday.

News of Jeffrey Epstein's death was allegedly first leaked on 4chan. Picture: Supplied

Other 4chan users were quick to question the source of the information.

"You are either a cop or EMS," replied a user.

Without revealing the source, the leaker denied the post was bogus.

"let's just say I know. Don't need a glowie coming to my crib," the person wrote at 8.31am, referring to the practice of law enforcement agents creating bait posts, known on 4chan as "glowposting".

An employee enters the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epsetin died. Picture: Mary Altaffer/AP Photo

The FDNY launched a probe into the incident but said the messages were not posted by one of its own.

"The FDNY reviewed the alleged information and determined it did not come from the department," FDNY deputy press secretary Myles Miller said in a statement.

Officials say the FBI and US Inspector General's office will investigate how Epstein died in an apparent suicide, while the probe into sexual abuse allegations against the well-connected financier remains ongoing. Picture: Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP

Dr Keith Wesley, who has authored EMS textbooks, said the language in one of the posts "sounds like standard American Heart Association guidelines, which most EMS agencies use", according to BuzzFeed News.

"If one of the medics posted this separately that's a breach of protocol," Dr Wesley told the outlet.

"If there was identifying information on the patient, that is a violation of Federal (HIPPA) law."

US President Donald Trump pictured with wife Melania, Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Paramedics from both the FDNY and New York-Presbyterian Hospital responded to the Metropolitan Correctional Centre where Epstein was being held, but photos show the Presbyterian ambulance transported him to the hospital.

New York-Presbyterian declined to comment.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons didn't respond to request for comment.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission