Don't be complacent in the water this Easter

BEACH SAFETY: Surf Life Saving NSW is urging people taking to the water this weekend not to be complacent with their safety.

BEACH SAFETY: Surf Life Saving NSW is urging people taking to the water this weekend not to be complacent with their safety. John McCutcheon

WITH large crowds expected across beaches in Northern NSW these Easter holidays, surf lifesavers are gearing up for a late season surge.

Easter is a notoriously high-risk holiday for drownings and Far North Coast surf lifesavers and personnel from the Australian Lifeguard Service will be out in force for what is sure to be a busy Easter/Anzac Day period on NSW beaches.

Over the last three seasons, NSW has averaged a coastal drowning every 8.9 days. During the Easter long weekend this spikes to a drowning every two days.

Emergency callouts also increase significantly and incidents are between three and five times more likely to occur over the Easter long weekend than an average patrol day.

Surf Life Saving NSW duty officer Jimmy Keough urged people not to get complacent if they're taking to the water over Easter.

"Please take the time to assess the conditions before heading out, and if you think it's beyond your capabilities don't go in the water,” he said.

"This is particularly important if you are going to a beach that you only visit during the holidays or if you have children in tow. Talk to lifeguards or lifesavers as they are familiar with the conditions.

"Only swim at a patrolled location, check the weather and tide forecasts, and wear the correct safety gear including a lifejacket if you're fishing from rocks or boating.”

BEACH SAFETY TIPS

. Always swim between the red and yellow patrol flags, for your nearest patrolled beach check the BeachSafe app or website.

. Read the safety signs for information about the beach and ask a lifesaver or lifeguard for safety information

. Always swim with someone else so you can look out for each other, and always supervise children around the water

. Never swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs

. If you need help in the water, stay calm and attract attention by raising one arm

. In an emergency, dial Triple Zero Police

. For information about patrol times, weather, and beach locations visit the Beachsafe Website or Download the App.