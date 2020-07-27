‘DON’T BE COMPLACENT’: Warning after heavy rain strikes again

Controller of Yamba SES George Szekely has reminded residents of the need to remain vigilant in the face of weather warnings.

Controller of Yamba SES George Szekely has reminded residents of the need to remain vigilant in the face of weather warnings.

OUR coastline was battered by more than 200mm of rain in some spots over the weekend, but coastal SES teams were barely required.

However, the head of Yamba SES is urging people to stay vigilant over storm warnings, saying that the next time could be the one that is dangerous.

The Wooli and Minnie Water area again copped the lion’s share of rainfall, with 62mm rain falling yesterday at Minnie Water, and 71mm recorded at Pillar Valley.

>>> WET WET WET: Rain lashes the coast over the weekend

Despite the heavy falls, a spokesman from the Minnie/Water Wooli SES said they had been pleasantly surprised to receive no call-outs.

The spokesman said it had only been rain and not accompanying winds that hit the area which may have contributed to the quiet weekend.

WILD AND WOOLI: A file photo of storm clouds at Wooli.

The Yamba area received 38mm of rain, the highest of the northern coastal regions, and Yamba SES unit controller George Szekely said they had received only three call-outs to minor jobs over the weekend.

“We escaped with no serious incidents,” he said. “They were only minor storm related jobs.”

Mr Szekely said that despite warnings being present for the past few weekends, with little damage resulting, people shouldn’t fall into a false sense of security.

“There’s been two or three different events and nothing’s eventuated,” he said.

“I have a concern though that the next time could be the time.

>>> RELATED: Spring outlook for the Clarence Valley

“It’s a reminder to people — we may have dodged a bullet here, but don’t become complacent, and take heed of the warnings.”

There are strong wind warnings current for the Byron coast, and winds are currently gusting to around 30 knots throughout the area.

Rain is predicted to ease through the week, with sunny weather predicted with winds easing.