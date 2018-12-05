Don't be in a rush to tackle big renovations at Christmas

PUT down the tinsel, pick up a paint brush and don't try to do everything in a day, that's the advice from Paint Place's Brett Morrison as we countdown to Christmas.

The painting guru, behind Gladstone's Paint Place, said in the hurry to spruce up our houses for the 'rellies' we might find our homes lacking for that family gathering but choosing a small select project might just be all you need to wow.

"First impressions count," Mr Morrison said.

"But forget about The Block-style makeovers, with weeks to go and tradies already booked solid to get jobs done, you won't be able to do everything.

"So choose the jobs that will provide the most impact."

He said a fresh coat of paint on a fence or front door is a quick and easy spruce up that can be done in a day.

"Today's paints are far more forgiving that previous paints," Mr Morrison said.

"And often they are quick drying and the second coat can go on in two hours, so jobs can be done across a weekend.

"If you have more time, perhaps jazz up a room with a feature wall, or simply repaint the rooms you'll be entertaining in.

"If it's outdoors you could do a quick freshen up of the deck or grab some paver paint to spruce up those tired pavers.

"So, before you hang that Yuletide wreath over your peeling paint, maybe all it needs is a quick freshen up."

According to Roy Morgan Research close to 8.4 million Australians have done some home renovations in the last 12 months.

Minor repairs sits in the number one spot and painting is second as more than 3.7 million home-owners picked up their brushes and rollers.