Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
10 fatalities on Queensland roads last Christmas has prompted the RACQ to launch a road toll campaign for this festive season.
10 fatalities on Queensland roads last Christmas has prompted the RACQ to launch a road toll campaign for this festive season. Mireille Merlet-Shaw
News

Don't become #72: RACQ warns over Christmas road toll

JOSH PRESTON
by
5th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEN fatalities on Queensland roads last Christmas has prompted the RACQ to launch a road toll campaign for this festive season.

Last year's spate of road deaths brings the 10-year "Christmas road death toll to 71", something RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said drivers needed to think about before getting behind the wheel.

"We're asking people to reflect on those 71 people before they get behind the wheel this festive season and to remember, for their families, Christmas is now and forever a time of awful sadness," Ms Hunter said.

"As the end of the year fast approaches, our message this Christmas is simple: 'since we've all got places to go, take it slow, take it slow, take it slow'.

"We're calling on all Queenslanders to take the Fatal Five ... Speed, Drug and Drink Driving, Fatigue, Seatbelts and Distraction ... very seriously to avoid senseless tragedy on our roads.

"Every life lost on our roads is heartbreaking and has a devastating ripple effect on the victim's immediate and extended family."

The RACQ launched its "Take it slow" Christmas road safety campaign yesterday in Brisbane.

The campaign will continue through the holidays with the social media hashtag #TakeItSlow.

christmas 2018 christmas road safety campaign christmas road toll deaths on the road fatal crashes gympie news gympie region queensland road toll racq road toll
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    premium_icon Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    Crime CHRIS Dawson, the husband of Lynette Dawson who disappeared from Sydney’s northern beaches in the early 1980s, has been arrested in Queensland.

    • 5th Dec 2018 10:29 AM
    BACK BEHIND BARS: Parole revoked for serial DV offender

    premium_icon BACK BEHIND BARS: Parole revoked for serial DV offender

    Crime Man was out for just ten days before he was arrested

    Key signing adds starch to Ghosts premiership claims

    premium_icon Key signing adds starch to Ghosts premiership claims

    Rugby League AWARD-winning hooker seals future at Grafton club.

    Local Partners