Don’t dump the desire to have a big clean up

Having a clean up at home is not only productive, the cleansing of clutter can also be therapeutic.

AT THE moment there’s no place like home and people are trying to make the most of their time there without losing their minds.

One of the ways to do that is to stay productive and sorting out crap that’s been accumulating at your place for years has proven to be a very popular activity.

In the midst of these strange times, the council has cancelled its annual kerbside clean-up, so if you already had piles of stuff growing in your shed or backyard ready to offload in May, you are suddenly staring down the barrel of another year of looking at it.

So why wouldn’t people be wanting to head to the dump, also known as the Clarence Regional Landfill Centre?

Maybe the council should be more proactive about this rush towards the service and offer a suitable system to cater for social distancing restrictions, such as having to book your dump trip ahead, and include a tip voucher given the kerbside option was cancelled.

Clearing out your clutter is well known for its therapeutic benefits, you only have to see how successful Marie Kondo and her cleansing ilk are.

So with potentially more months being stuck at home ahead, rather than discouraging people from doing something practical and mentally rewarding, help them to tackle it within the current guidelines of safety.

If travelling to pick up a takeaway coffee or purchase a T-shirt is deemed essential, surely a trip to the dump is too.