Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Having a clean up at home is not only productive, the cleansing of clutter can also be therapeutic.
Having a clean up at home is not only productive, the cleansing of clutter can also be therapeutic.
Opinion

Don’t dump the desire to have a big clean up

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
15th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT THE moment there’s no place like home and people are trying to make the most of their time there without losing their minds.

One of the ways to do that is to stay productive and sorting out crap that’s been accumulating at your place for years has proven to be a very popular activity.

In the midst of these strange times, the council has cancelled its annual kerbside clean-up, so if you already had piles of stuff growing in your shed or backyard ready to offload in May, you are suddenly staring down the barrel of another year of looking at it.

So why wouldn’t people be wanting to head to the dump, also known as the Clarence Regional Landfill Centre?

Maybe the council should be more proactive about this rush towards the service and offer a suitable system to cater for social distancing restrictions, such as having to book your dump trip ahead, and include a tip voucher given the kerbside option was cancelled.

Clearing out your clutter is well known for its therapeutic benefits, you only have to see how successful Marie Kondo and her cleansing ilk are.

So with potentially more months being stuck at home ahead, rather than discouraging people from doing something practical and mentally rewarding, help them to tackle it within the current guidelines of safety.

If travelling to pick up a takeaway coffee or purchase a T-shirt is deemed essential, surely a trip to the dump is too.

clarence coronavirus clarence valley council covid-19 editors pick grafton kerbside cleanup maclean opinion yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLEAN-UP CANNED: Keep your rubbish at home

        premium_icon CLEAN-UP CANNED: Keep your rubbish at home

        News Waste facilities swamped by eager cleaners with time on their hands

        Application forms for $10k grant due this week

        premium_icon Application forms for $10k grant due this week

        News The wait for application forms for a $10,000 State Government business grant is...

        Pipers pay tribute as Maclean misses Highland Gathering

        premium_icon Pipers pay tribute as Maclean misses Highland Gathering

        News Band members across the country play together to remember Alistair Wallace

        Council steps aside in Woombah Woods controversy

        premium_icon Council steps aside in Woombah Woods controversy

        News Emergency order revoked as negotiations over tree clearing result in compromise