31°
News

Don't end up in the back of an ambulance

DOUBLE demerits for the Labour Day long weekend kicked into gear at 12pm today.
DOUBLE demerits for the Labour Day long weekend kicked into gear at 12pm today. Alistair Brightman

DOUBLE demerits for the Labour Day long weekend kicked into gear at 12pm today.

NSW police are urging people to make a wise decision when you choose your ride this weekend and make sure they don't end up in the back of an ambulance.

Choosing the right ride could be the most important decision you will make in the next 72 hours, as NSW Police begin Operation Slow Down.

Operation Slow Down, will continue until 11.59pm on Monday October 2.

Double demerits will be in place over the entire long weekend for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences.

Officers will be out in force during the operation targeting speeding, which contributes to about 40% of fatal crashes, and other dangerous driving behaviours.

Deputy Commissioner Specialist Support, Catherine Burn, said drivers need to slow down this weekend to avoid more tragic loss of life.

"In addition to the 287 people who have been killed on NSW roads this year, hundreds more have been seriously injured and traumatised. All it takes for even more people to be hurt or killed this weekend is for a road user to make one bad choice," she said.

"The stark truth is that nearly every one of us knows of someone who has been involved in a crash on our roads.

"We all know that speeding kills. We all know that looking at your phone means you're not fully focussed on the task at hand. We all know that seat belts save lives, and that drink-driving creates a real risk to yourself and everyone else.

"If you choose to speed, to look at your phone, to drink and drive, it's not just yourself you're putting at risk, it could be someone you know and love that you're putting at risk.

"This weekend we are urging every road user to really think about the choices you make in order to prevent someone from riding home in the back of an ambulance, or worse."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Million Dollar Listing: Clarence Valley

Million Dollar Listing: Clarence Valley

After a derelict home in Sydney sold for over $1 million, we look at what you can buy for the same price in the Clarence Valley

Bridge painting donated

IMMORTALISED: Stacey Conridge presents the Sportsmans Creek Bridge painting to Lawrence Museum member Marie Besson.

Painting of old bridge given to museum

Pool season off to soaring start

Locklyn Williams of Sydney is in the zone as he is captured getting into the Grafton Aquatic Centre waterslide.

Hot weather draws crowds to pool centre

Maclean showground stable funding questioned

Maclean Showgrounds. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Gulaptis to ask why grant was denied

Local Partners