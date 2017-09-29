DOUBLE demerits for the Labour Day long weekend kicked into gear at 12pm today.

NSW police are urging people to make a wise decision when you choose your ride this weekend and make sure they don't end up in the back of an ambulance.

Choosing the right ride could be the most important decision you will make in the next 72 hours, as NSW Police begin Operation Slow Down.

Operation Slow Down, will continue until 11.59pm on Monday October 2.

Double demerits will be in place over the entire long weekend for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences.

Officers will be out in force during the operation targeting speeding, which contributes to about 40% of fatal crashes, and other dangerous driving behaviours.

Deputy Commissioner Specialist Support, Catherine Burn, said drivers need to slow down this weekend to avoid more tragic loss of life.

"In addition to the 287 people who have been killed on NSW roads this year, hundreds more have been seriously injured and traumatised. All it takes for even more people to be hurt or killed this weekend is for a road user to make one bad choice," she said.

"The stark truth is that nearly every one of us knows of someone who has been involved in a crash on our roads.

"We all know that speeding kills. We all know that looking at your phone means you're not fully focussed on the task at hand. We all know that seat belts save lives, and that drink-driving creates a real risk to yourself and everyone else.

"If you choose to speed, to look at your phone, to drink and drive, it's not just yourself you're putting at risk, it could be someone you know and love that you're putting at risk.

"This weekend we are urging every road user to really think about the choices you make in order to prevent someone from riding home in the back of an ambulance, or worse."