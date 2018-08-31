Menu
When you see flashing emergency services lights, you'll now have to slow down to 40kmh on NSW roads. Trevor Veale
Don't forget this new road rule or face a $448 fine

Liana Turner
31st Aug 2018 12:00 PM

POLICE have reminded motorists a new rule for those passing emergency services will be in force across NSW tomorrow.

The State Government announced the 12-month trial earlier this year.

Under the rule, motorists passing any stationary emergency services with red and blue flashing lights switched on must slow to 40km/h.

The rule applies to both directions of traffic, unless the road is divided, such as by a median strip

Northern Borders Highway Patrol's senior sergeant Chad George said they hoped the rule would make working along the roadside safer for police, paramedics and firefighters.

"The purpose of the new rule is to look after all emergency services who are stopped," Sen Sgt George said.

"While they're on the side of the road that's effectively their workplace."

Motorists who don't comply with the rule will face a $448 fine and three demerit points.

NSW Centre for Road Safety Executive Director Bernard Carlon said the trial would boost safety for emergency services on the roadside.

"When you see the blue or red flashing lights on an emergency vehicle stopped on the road, safely reduce your speed so that you are not exceeding 40km/h when you pass," he said.

"Keep to 40km/h until you've safely passed all people and emergency vehicles.

"We want to ensure that people protecting us on our road network don't become casualties while doing their jobs.

"This rule will give extra protection and confidence that at the end of a shift they can go home safely to families and friends."

The safety and traffic impacts of the rule will be monitored by Transport for NSW over a 12 month period.

